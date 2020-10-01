Lennox International Launches the Building Better Air Initiative

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International (LII) is launching the Building Better Air initiative to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) of commercial spaces. This initiative combines the company's innovative product line and industry leading building services to provide comprehensive IAQ solutions for various commercial applications.

"Over the past six months, we've all experienced change in the way we work, shop, and socialize," said Elliot Zimmer, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lennox Commercial. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the key role that HVAC plays in healthy building environments and Lennox is making sure that our customers have access to the right products and services to get back to business safely."

Lennox International offers a variety of industry leading Commercial HVAC products that, when paired with a comprehensive maintenance plan, enable businesses to improve indoor air quality. Air purification, ventilation, and humidity control technology can be applied to HVAC systems to improve the safety of building environments for employees and customers.

"The Building Better Air initiative is structured to help business and building owners evaluate the current state of their HVAC systems, recommend a comprehensive indoor air quality solution tailored to the building, and identify a maintenance plan to ensure ongoing effectiveness," said Bobby DiFulgentiz, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, Lennox Commercial.

There are three steps to Building Better Air:

EVALUATE

Indoor Air Quality Survey – A Lennox representative will offer services to assess the equipment currently serving the building to identify ways to improve indoor air quality. This assessment will evaluate the general condition of the HVAC equipment, verify proper ventilation, and detail the status of current air purification capabilities to create a baseline for the building's current indoor air quality.

SOLVE

Indoor Air Quality Solutions – After studying the details from the assessment, a Lennox representative will then walk through available options to improve indoor air quality. Focusing on air purification, ventilation, and humidity control, a comprehensive IAQ solution will be created that is tailored to the needs of the building and application.

MAINTAIN

Preventative Maintenance - Indoor air quality is an ongoing priority and it is critical that a maintenance plan is established to ensure the IAQ upgrades to the HVAC system remain effective. A Lennox representative will lay out a comprehensive maintenance schedule that will help keep the indoor air quality of the building at the recommended level.

For more information about Building Better Air, visit lennoxcommercial.com/buildingbetterair.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at: www.lennoxinternational.com.

