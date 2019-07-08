Lennox International Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced it plans to report second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 22, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

To listen, call the conference call line at 612-288-0337 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use reservation number 469736. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Central time on July 22 through August 5, 2019 by dialing 800-475-6701 (U.S.) or 320-365-3844 (international) and using access code 469736. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lennoxinternational.com

