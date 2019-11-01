Lennox International to Present at Baird Conference

Nov 01, 2019

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, November 5. Presentation materials and a live webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

