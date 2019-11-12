Lennox International to Present at Stephens Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 13. Presentation materials and a live webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets.

