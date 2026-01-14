Lennox Invests in Distribution and Digital Capabilities to Strengthen Commercial HVAC Business

Lennox invests in distribution and digital capabilities to deliver improved product access and instant quotes for commercial customers.

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) is investing in its commercial HVAC business to enhance product availability, expand distribution capacity, and elevate the overall customer experience. These investments support Lennox's commitment to serve the growing needs of today's commercial contractors, engineers and building owners.

Lennox recently enhanced its commercial distribution network with the opening of its largest Regional Distribution Center to date in Edgerton, Kansas. The 763,000-square-foot facility meaningfully increases distribution capacity and supports faster, more reliable fulfillment of commercial rooftop units, accessories, and VRF equipment.

Ongoing production in Stuttgart, Arkansas, combined with the now fully operational factory in Saltillo, Mexico, strengthens supply reliability and supports consistent availability of commercial products across North America. With recent investments in production and distribution capacity, Lennox delivers more than 90% of commercial rooftop units and accessories within one day.

Lennox is also investing in digital tools to improve customer experience. The company recently relaunched Commercial Quick Quote on LennoxPros , enabling contractors and dealers to quote and order emergency replacement rooftop units in minutes. Enhancements include instant quotes with real-time local inventory, side-by-side product comparisons, and guided match-up logic for curb adapters and accessories. Built with direct input from contractors and dealers, the updated Commercial Quick Quote is intuitively designed to work like today's leading e-commerce platforms. today's leading e-commerce platforms.

"Commercial Quick Quote might be the best tool Lennox has released for RTU replacements," said Jon Edelen, President of Lozier Heating & Cooling. "It works really well and is easy to navigate."

Additionally, Lennox is expanding commercial parts and accessories availability through its recent acquisition of Duro Dyne and Supco, giving customers broader access to essential components that support installation and service needs.

"These investments position our Commercial business for long-term growth," said Lennox Building Climate Solutions EVP and President Joe Nassab. "Strengthening our distribution and digital capabilities makes it easier for customers to access what they need and helps our teams support them more effectively."

