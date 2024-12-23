Lennox Joins S&P 500 Index

Lennox announces its listing on the flagship S&P 500 index, highlighting the company's growth, innovation, and industry leadership in climate control solutions.

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions, announced today its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading. This milestone recognizes the company's sustained growth, innovation, and dedication to delivering advanced HVACR products that prioritize comfort and efficiency.

Widely recognized as the best single gauge of the U.S. large-cap market, the S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 of the leading companies spanning all sectors of the U.S stock market. Inclusion in the index is determined by factors such as market capitalization, financial performance, and overall contribution to the economy, underscoring the success of Lennox in delivering value to shareholders and driving innovation.

"Joining the S&P 500 is a testament to the success of our growth strategy and the trust placed in Lennox by our stakeholders," said Lennox CEO Alok Maskara. "As we celebrate 130 years of industry leadership, this recognition highlights the strength of our team, the transformation of our company, and the enduring legacy of our core values: Integrity, Respect, and Excellence. This achievement would not have been reached without the dedication of our talented team. We look forward to continuing to advance innovation in our industry and drive growth."

