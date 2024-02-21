Lennox Recognized with GOOD DESIGN® and IoT Breakthrough Awards for Innovative Home Comfort Products

The Lennox Ultimate Comfort System™ was selected as the "Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year" winner in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. This accolade from the IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes Lennox as an industry leader, highlighting the system's breakthrough technologies and its positive impact on the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. The Lennox® S40 Smart Thermostat earned a GOOD DESIGN® award, a globally recognized honor celebrating innovative designs and excellence.

"Our focus on craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology is evident in every detail of our award-winning products. From the details of our Ultimate Comfort System to the smart functionalities of the S40 Smart Thermostat, we strive for excellence in redefining home comfort," said Gary Bedard, Lennox Home Comfort Solutions President. "These awards affirm our dedication to delivering not just products but personalized experiences, where quality meets innovation, enhancing the fabric of home comfort."

The Lennox Ultimate Comfort System™ is nationally recognized with ENERGY STAR® certified Most Efficient products. It combines the best of the Dave Lennox Signature® Collection to create a whole-home comfort system while meeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's energy efficiency performance levels.

Launched in 2023, the S40 Smart Thermostat expanded the Lennox suite of smart products and accessories. The S40 Smart Thermostat offers advanced functionality beyond standard temperature regulation. It includes air pollutant detection, personalized room-specific comfort settings, maintenance reminders, and service alerts. In conjunction with the Smart Air Quality Monitor, the S40 can monitor particulates, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds within the home, contributing to a focus on indoor air quality for homeowners.

"We are thrilled to receive the IoT Breakthrough Award for our Ultimate Comfort System and the Good Design Award for the S40 Smart Thermostat," said Prakash Bedapudi, Lennox Chief Technology Officer. "These accolades validate our ongoing commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that redefine home comfort. The IoT Breakthrough Award underscores our leadership in advanced technologies. At the same time, the Good Design Award reflects our dedication to designing products that perform exceptionally and enhance the overall quality and customer experience."

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

