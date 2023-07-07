Lennox Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023. An earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time during which CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings conference, please call 800-274-8461 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ223. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Aug 10, 2023, by calling toll-free 800-925-9354 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-5384 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

