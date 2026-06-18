Lennox Signs Agreement to Acquire Heat Controller, Expanding Portfolio with Trusted Comfort-Aire and Century Brands

Strategic acquisition expands HVAC growth opportunities with distributors across North America.

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient building and home comfort solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Heat Controller, a leading HVAC equipment supplier. Heat Controller serves distributors across North America through its established Comfort-Aire and Century brands.

The acquisition strengthens Lennox's ability to serve small and mid-size HVAC distributors by expanding access to differentiated equipment offerings while creating new opportunities to broaden Lennox's share in the North American HVAC market. Heat Controller differentiates through broad product portfolio, product availability, strong brand offering, and exceptional customer service, capabilities highly valued by distributor partners.

"Heat Controller and its Comfort-Aire and Century brands strengthen how we serve our distributor partners with flexibility and exceptional customer service," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Office of Lennox. "I am excited to welcome this team to Lennox. Together, we see meaningful opportunities to support our distributor partners."

"We are excited to join Lennox and begin the next chapter of Heat Controller's growth," said Philip Windham, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Controller. "Lennox's scale, operational strength, and focus on customer experience position us to expand our offering and continue delivering the flexibility, availability, and service our distributor partners depend on."

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.