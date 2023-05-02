Lennox to Present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Conference held virtually and Goldman Sachs Conference in New York

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, being held virtually, on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 09:45 a.m. Eastern time. On the very next day, which is Wednesday, May 10, CEO Alok Maskara is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2023 in New York City, beginning at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time. For both the conferences, presentation materials and a link to the live webcast will be made available on the company's website under the events calendar at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Disclaimer: The Investor Relations page of the Lennox International website (www.lennoxinternational.com) contains a significant amount of information about Lennox, including financial and other information for investors. Lennox encourages investors to visit our website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted. Going forward, we plan to announce all information relating to Investor Conferences where Lennox presents via the Investor Relations page of the Lennox International website.

