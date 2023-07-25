Lennox Wins Multiple Awards at the 2023 Dealer Design Awards

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the HVACR industry, is thrilled to announce its remarkable success at the 2023 Dealer Design Awards, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. Several business units of Lennox garnered recognition, further underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to excellence, cutting-edge design, and unmatched customer experience.

The S40 Smart Thermostat efficiently maintains temperature and air quality in homes by smartly monitoring sensors and equipment. The Enlight™ Heat Pump Rooftop Units minimize environmental impact through exceptional efficiency and sustainable design while providing extreme flexibility, engineered intelligence, and simple service. The Concord® 4HP17L aims to simplify the customer experience while complying with evolving industry regulations.

The Dealer Design Awards, presented annually, recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional design and technological advancements in their products, elevating the performance and efficiency of their product offering. The awards celebrate the hard work and creativity of manufacturers who continuously push the boundaries of innovation. Each award-winning product has been meticulously designed and engineered to address the unique challenges faced by HVACR industry professionals.

The winners include:

Lennox Commercial

Silver in HVAC Light Commercial Equipment for the Enlight ™ Heat Pump Rooftop Units

The Enlight™ High-Efficiency Heat Pump and Dual Fuel Heat Pump packaged rooftop units, available from 2 – 20 tons with ratings of up to 16.1 SEER, 16.5 IEER, and 12.4 EER, and offer a multi-speed cooling system for optimal comfort and energy efficiency. The system features a lead two-speed compressor, variable-speed indoor blower, and fully modulating ECM outdoor fans. Notably, the Enlight™ heat pump rooftop unit stands out for its sustainability and service-friendly design.

Silver in Commercial Controls for the VRF Wi-Fi Controller

The VRF Wi-Fi Controller for Lennox VRF products grants users control over the system's variable-speed performance, while providing diagnostics and alarms directly to the user's preferred interface. This Wi-Fi connected controller offers remote operation via a mobile app and features a convenient seven-day scheduling functionality.

Lennox Residential

Silver in HVAC High-Efficiency Residential Equipment for the EL22XPV

The EL22XPV is a high-efficiency heat pump boasting impressive ratings of 22 SEER2, 14 EER2, and 9.0 HSPF2. It can be installed as part of the communicating or non-communicating system, providing variable capacity operation. The EL22XPV is digital-ready, allowing sensors to react, diagnose, and troubleshoot while maintaining continuous contact with the installing dealer.

Silver in Residential Controls for the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat

The S40 Smart Thermostat serves as the HVAC system's command center, effectively monitoring sensors in the home and equipment. Advanced-tech accessories enable the S40 to maintain temperature and air quality with unparalleled precision and efficiency. The thermostat's Schedule IQ and Smart Away™ Mode learn routines and create an energy-optimizing schedule, while the Feels Like™ feature factors in humidity for the ultimate in comfort.

Heatcraft

Silver in Refrigeration & Ice Machines for eCO 2 Boost™ Transcritical Booster System

Boost™ Transcritical Booster System The eCO 2 Boost™ Transcritical Booster System now features an expanded capacity of up to 250 refrigerated tons. The system can be customized for an array of applications and is an integral component of Heatcraft's suite of low global warming potential (GWP) solutions for cold storage. Harnessing natural, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) refrigerant, this system delivers performance and reliability.

Allied Air

Silver in HVAC Residential Equipment for Concord® 4HP17L

The Concord® 4HP17L heat pump, based on the existing Concord single-stage heat pump platform, adheres to new efficiency standards, test metrics introduced in 2023. The 4HP17L aims to simplify the customer experience while complying with evolving industry regulations.

"The entire Lennox team takes pride in being recognized for these innovative product designs," stated CEO Alok Maskara. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and expertise, inspiring us to continue setting the standard for excellence, and fostering innovation in HVACR."

For further information about Lennox and its award-winning businesses, please visit lennoxinternational.com.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting [email protected].

