Lenny & Larry's Announces Return of Summer Snackin' Campaign

The Brand Announces Vote-Off for New Two Ounce Snack-Sized Summer Cookie Flavor and Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win a Trip to a National Park

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers last year, Lenny & Larry's is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2022 Summer Snackin' Vote-Off and Sweepstakes that celebrates their new partnership with the National Park Foundation. The creators of the original protein cookie are once again calling on fans to vote between two flavors for the two ounce version of their beloved, The Complete Cookie® line, perfect for snacking on-the-go. This year's contest includes a face-off between 2021's winning flavor, S'mores and newcomer, Strawberry Shortcake. Consumers are encouraged to vote as many times as they want. The winning cookie will go on sale May 30, available in the two ounce snack size and for purchase on www.lennylarry.com, while supplies last.

National Park Foundation

A new Complete Cookie is just the start. On the heels of the recently announced partnership with the National Park Foundation, the Lenny & Larry's Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes is giving consumers a chance to win an unforgettable trip to a national park of their choice. To enter the sweepstakes and participate in the Vote-Off, visit https://summersnackinsweeps.com/. Both the Vote-Off and sweepstakes conclude at 10:00 a.m. EST on May 13, 2022.

"Our S'mores flavor sold out in about three days last year, and following such an enthusiastic response from our fans, we are excited to bring back the Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes to help fuel their summer adventures," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's has always promoted the mission of creating healthy products to fuel consumers' actives lives, and we love that our fans get to vote on the flavor they want to bring with them on their summer trips given its 'easy to pack' size. As a company, we strongly value an active outdoor lifestyle and the protection of our parks, which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Park Foundation for the grand prize."

In February 2022, Lenny & Larry's announced a year-long commitment to support the mission of the NPF to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Working in collaboration with the National Park Service, NPF strives to ensure that all people are welcome and able to discover their own personal connections to parks.

Be sure to check out Lenny & Larry's Instagram account through the Spring and Summer for more Summer Snackin' news. To enter the Lenny & Larry's Summer Snackin' Sweepstakes and track what flavor is in the lead, visit summersnackinsweeps.com.

For more information about Lenny & Larry's visit lennylarry.com.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous states & D.C., 18 years of age or older. See Official Rules at website for details.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Complete Cookie-Fied Bar®, and the newest edition, The Complete Cremes®. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Bunes

[email protected]

Phone Number: 213-988-8344

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's