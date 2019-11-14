Lenovo Creates Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant; More Info at B&H

With the Google Assistant built in, you can control your compatible smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats, TVs, speakers, security cameras, and more. You can also view videos from YouTube and photos from Google Photos, stream music from your favorite streaming app, check the weather and traffic reports, get driving directions, listen to the news, set reminders and timers, make lists, and more. Additionally, you can make video calls with friends and family with compatible apps.

The Smart Display 7 connects to your home network via Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, so you don't need to worry about running a long Ethernet cable. At just 3.27" deep, the Smart Display 7 is a bit slimmer than its big brothers. Also, its speakers are situated below the screen to create more of a stereo effect (compared to the side-mounted design of the 8" and 10" Lenovo Smart Displays), bringing the overall width down to only 6.1" This slimmer, narrower design helps the Smart Display 7 fit on cluttered tables and countertops, where its larger counterparts may not fit.

Come into the B&H SuperStore to see the Smart Display 7 and the rest of our virtual assistant-enabled display lineup.

