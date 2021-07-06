Lenox Advisors Achieves its 5th Great Place to Work Certification™

"During a time of societal, uncertainty, and change, we are proud to be named a Great Place to Work ™ for the fifth consecutive year," said Greg Large, President & Chief Operating Officer, "The resilience and fortitude of the Lenox team enabled us not only to persevere through these tough times but to emerge stronger from them, and that is why we have earned a ranking on this prestigious list."

"The integrity, dedication, and teamwork our people demonstrate every day has helped Lenox Advisors earn its reputation for leadership and innovation in the financial services industry," said Kristi Vassak, Partner at Lenox Advisors, "Our employees bring our people-first philosophy to life through their efforts to create stronger relationships with each other, our clients, and the communities in which we work and live."

Great Place to Work™, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 25 areas of team members' experience on the job, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which employees feel they are treated by management, the perceived fairness of workplace decisions, and team camaraderie.

This year, 87% of employees identified Lenox as a great place to work – 28% higher than the average U.S. company. To learn more about Lenox's corporate values, visit Lenox's Great Places to Work profile.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work™. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Lenox is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values and then develop strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on employees' report about workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for the Great Place to Work Certification™.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their work is driven by a mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com

