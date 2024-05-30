Lenox Advisors acquires Martin/Wight & Company, LLC, expanding its footprint to the Mid-Atlantic

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of NFP, an Aon company, announced it has acquired Martin/Wight & Company, LLC (M&W). M&W is a Maryland-based, multi-discipline insurance and financial services firm that specializes in providing medical professionals with an array of financial solutions. Founders Brian Martin and Ted Wight will join Lenox Advisors as Partners.

"We're very excited to welcome Brian, Ted and the M&W team to Lenox," said Frank Anzalone, managing director, National Head of Sales & Distribution, Lenox Advisors. "Adding M&W creates an opportunity for Lenox to further scale our presence in the Baltimore metro area and across the medical profession."

Based in the Baltimore Maryland region, M&W primarily serves physicians, dentists, and medical centers. M&W specializes in providing clients with executive benefits solutions as well as traditional offerings, including wealth management, financial planning, disability insurance, voluntary benefits, ancillary benefits, individual and group life insurance, and long-term care.

"This acquisition is a great strategic move for Lenox," added Greg Large, president, Lenox Advisors. "The M&W team has an excellent reputation in the greater Baltimore area and across the medical profession nationally. We will gain from their relationships and expertise; they will benefit from access to a new level of resources and support, and their clients will draw on an expanded portfolio of solutions."

Martin and Wight concurred in a joint statement, saying, "We're thrilled to join Lenox, an organization with exceptional values and culture, and tremendous employee and executive benefits teams. This is a terrific opportunity for us to collaborate with a leading financial solutions team and share our expertise while developing ways to generate even more value for clients."

