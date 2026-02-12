Lenox Advisors Appoints Susan Owens as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning

Senior Appointment Elevates Comprehensive Strategy Framework and Advisor Support

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of NFP, an Aon company, and a leading wealth and insurance advisory firm serving high net-worth individuals, families, and corporate clients, today announced the appointment of Susan E. Owens, J.D., CFP®, as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning. Owens brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services, advisor training, and technology integration to strengthen Lenox Advisors' commitment to delivering integrated wealth management solutions.

In her role at Lenox Advisors, Owens will focus on enhancing the firm's financial planning infrastructure and enriching advisor resources.

"Susan's appointment reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional support to financial planning services for our advisors to help them serve the needs of their clients," said Greg Large, President of Lenox Advisors. "Her proven expertise in building scalable planning programs, developing advisor training initiatives, and leveraging technology to enhance client experiences aligns perfectly with our 'Clients for Life' philosophy. We're excited to have Susan join our team as we continue to expand our comprehensive wealth and risk management capabilities."

Owens joins Lenox Advisors from Osaic, where she led enterprise-wide financial planning initiatives for 10,000 independent financial advisors across eight different broker-dealers. Throughout her career, Owens has specialized in supporting advisors by creating comprehensive financial planning frameworks that maximize ongoing client engagement, drive measurable results, and optimize practice efficiency. In addition, she has been instrumental in developing award-winning advisor training programs.

"I'm thrilled to join Lenox Advisors at such an exciting time," said Owens. "What attracted me to this role is the firm's commitment to comprehensive wealth management and their focus on building lasting client relationships. My passion has always been about empowering advisors with the resources, training, and technology they need to serve their clients effectively, whether those clients are just starting their financial journey or managing complex, multi-generational wealth."

Prior to Osaic, she held senior financial planning roles at First Command Financial Services, where she built infrastructure to serve clients ranging from young active-duty military personnel to high net-worth individuals with complex planning needs. Before joining First Command Financial Services, Owens held positions at USAA and UBS, where she developed her foundation in high net-worth financial planning, gaining deep expertise in serving clients with unique financial planning needs. Owens holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and communications from the University of Michigan, and earned her Doctor of Law (J.D.) from Cleveland State University College of Law.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. For more information, visit www.nfp.com.

