Lenox Advisors Named Again to 2026 Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List by Forbes and SHOOK Research

32 Professionals from Lenox Advisors Named to the Prestigious Ranking

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of NFP, an Aon company, proudly announced that 32 of its financial professionals have been named to the 2026 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List. This honor recognizes advisors delivering exceptional client service through tailored investment solutions and risk management strategies, including life insurance, long-term disability, long-term care and annuities.

"We want to extend our congratulations to the 32 professionals from Lenox Advisors on this well-deserved recognition by Forbes," said Greg Large, President of Lenox Advisors. "Our team is built around a 'clients for life' philosophy, meaning we measure success by the strong client relationships we sustain. This honor is a direct reflection of our commitment, and for that, I couldn't be more proud of our advisors."

"Lenox Advisors has been represented on the Forbes | SHOOK Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State ranking every year since its inception, which speaks volumes about the culture we've built around shared excellence, teamwork and integrity," added Stefan Greenberg, Managing Partner at Lenox Advisors. "Our consistency is the result of advisors who hold themselves and each other to a higher standard year after year and understand the role mentorship plays in shaping the next generation of professionals."

Lenox Advisors builds a personalized understanding of each client's financial responsibilities, risk management needs, and investment objectives, delivering tailored guidance that helps individuals and families reach their long-term goals. For corporate clients, the firm advises on a full range of employee benefits, including customized health and retirement programs, and designs voluntary benefit solutions with individual insurance options built for today's workforce.

For more information about the 2026 Top Financial Security Professionals List, including the Best-in-State honorees, please visit the Forbes website.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com

Lenox Advisors, Inc. (Lenox) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFP, an Aon company, a financial services holding company, New York, NY. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. 90 Park Ave, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10016, 212.536.8700. Lenox and NFP are not subsidiaries or affiliates of MMLIS, or its affiliated companies. CRN202907-11623468.

CONTACT: Lindsey Pritchard, [email protected]

SOURCE Lenox Advisors