LensCrafters Announces the Return of Sharon Stone as the Face of the "Your Eyes First" Campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced today a renewed partnership with Golden Globe award winning actress, producer and artist Sharon Stone as the face of the brand's new 2024 marketing campaigns, with "Your Eyes First" launching on February 20th. The 360-degree one-year omnichannel campaign featuring Stone will be showcased through digital touch points within LensCrafters stores, on LensCrafters.com, and across the company's marketing channels.

"I'm thrilled to partner with LensCrafters for a third year in a row. The brand has always been and continues to be a respected and recognized leader in the vision care and eyewear industry. The assortment of frames I wear in the campaigns appeal to the latest trends yet remain timeless, aligning perfectly with my personal style. From a classic metal frame to bold cat-eye shapes, there is truly the perfect frame to suit everyone at LensCrafters." – Sharon Stone

Spotlighting the LensCrafters experience, focusing on new spring designer eyewear collections, premium eyecare, and style, the "Your Eyes First" campaign encompasses the latest innovations from LensCrafters in both clear and sun lens technology, and the expertly tailored eye care services that LensCrafters offers, including a comprehensive, state of the art eye exam and high-quality prescription lenses.

"We are equally as excited to continue our partnership with style icon Sharon Stone as the face of the brand's marketing campaigns again this year," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters. "Eye health is an essential part of everyday life and eyewear plays a leading role in individual style and expression. The campaign will further underscore our brand value proposition that LensCrafters is committed to being the trusted optical retailer for customers and patients that want a comprehensive, high quality eyecare and eyewear experience in the communities we serve."

The campaigns were shot by photographer Eric Michael Roy. Stone is captured wearing a selection of sophisticated new styles from LensCrafters latest designer collections including new optical frame releases from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Burberry.

Well respected in the film industry and a recognized activist, Sharon Stone is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Oscar nominated cinematic icon and international humanitarian, who supports dozens of charities and public service causes. She is a WHO Global Health Ambassador, United Nations Global Citizen 2023 award winner, and Nobel Peace Summit award winner. Sharon was an aids field worker for over 30 years working with such organizations as amFAR, Elton John and APLA. Her career as a visual artist has resulted in exhibitions in Los Angeles, Connecticut, Berlin and soon, in San Francisco. Sharon is currently participating in an art lecture series with Pulitzer Prize winner Jerry Saltz.

Eric Michael Roy is an award-winning celebrity and advertising photographer and director whose work has appeared in countless campaigns and major publications. With a diverse portfolio that spans the arts, Eric has had the privilege of collaborating with a roster of prestigious clients and brands. Some clients include Disney+, Hulu, HBO, ABC, Roc Nation, Condé Nast, Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Hearst Media, Harper's Bazaar, Hubert Burda Media, Penske Media, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, LensCrafters, RJ Reynolds, MRC Media, Spaulding, Paul Mitchell, Specsavers. Some celebrity clients include Sharon Stone, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Lil Wayne, will.i.am, Jeremy Renner, John Legend, Cole Sprouse, John Hamm, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Michael Keaton, Joe Jonas, Pierce Brosnan.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

