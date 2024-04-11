LensCrafters Launches Second Season of Its Immersive Experience on Roblox

LensCrafters Eye Odyssey: World of Optics

Features Unique Mini-Games to Raise Awareness on the Importance of Vision Health

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters , part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced today the launch of LensCrafters Eye Odyssey: World of Optics, the second season of the Eye Odyssey series on Roblox, a global immersive platform for communication and connection. With more than 300,000 users to date since debuting in October 2023, Season 2 will engage users throughout different game dynamics, each of them supported by a strong educational message to promote healthy eye care habits.

The Eye Odyssey series takes fans on a fun interactive journey, helping Blinky, a friendly eye-bulb character, overcome challenges caused by prolonged exposure to screens and learn how to maintain healthy vision by adopting appropriate eye care habits. The latest iteration of the experience, with LensCrafters Palo Alto flagship serving as the backdrop upon entering, users are engaged through a dedicated pathway that opens to a whole new fantasy map in which users experience five arcade style mini-games, enhanced by the creation and release of dedicated digital fashion and vision accessory items including Color Vision Glasses and an Eye Tracking Eyeball, that can be redeemed at the end of the season.

"We're thrilled to see the evolution of LensCrafters Eye Odyssey with the launch of Season 2 on Roblox," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters. "With the success of the first season where we engaged with users on Roblox to drive awareness regarding maintaining healthy vision, we were able to connect with a new community through a fun interactive experience. The second chapter of the series gives the brand the opportunity to further educate this audience about vision health and its impact on overall well-being."

For each mini-game, there will be a new dedicated area that will be activated the moment a game is released. The first game will commence with the launch of Season 2 and continue with new mini-game rollouts in July, October, December and concluding in March 2025.

Color Vision Island : Users must find the right path to complete the map in time following the correct color and shape inspired by the Ishihara Test, a color vision test for detection of red-green color deficiencies.





: Users must find the right path to complete the map in time following the correct color and shape inspired by the Ishihara Test, a color vision test for detection of red-green color deficiencies. Visual Acuity Island : Users will be prompted by multiple questions related to eye care topics, with the user having limited time to pick the right letter from a Snellen Chart and complete the word.





: Users will be prompted by multiple questions related to eye care topics, with the user having limited time to pick the right letter from a Snellen Chart and complete the word. Eye Tracking Island : Users compete to be the fastest in chasing different light points appearing on the Pac-Man like map. Every touchpoint has a timer. Users not making it on time lose the game.



: Users compete to be the fastest in chasing different light points appearing on the Pac-Man like map. Every touchpoint has a timer. Users not making it on time lose the game. Stereopsis Island : Find the shape in the box as in the Lang depth perception test. Users have to find the set of images presented in the shortest time possible. Every touchpoint has a timer. Users not making it on time lose the game.





: Find the shape in the box as in the Lang depth perception test. Users have to find the set of images presented in the shortest time possible. Every touchpoint has a timer. Users not making it on time lose the game. Lens Island: For every round, users have to fight against dust particles and smudges, which affect the lenses in their frame. The more dust particles and smudges they fight, the higher their points. Winning users will gain eye points according to the ranking.

The mini-games, which reflect some tests and aspects of a comprehensive eye exam, are not an official evaluation or assessment of someone's visual health or eye function. Within the experience, users are recommended to have an annual eye exam to protect their eyes and visual health in accordance with the American Optometric Association and to schedule it online at their nearest LensCrafters location.

Based upon LensCrafters vision health guidance, people will be reminded during the experience through timed pop-ups to utilize "the 20/20/20 rule" to prevent digital eye strain -- every 20 minutes take 20 seconds and look 20 feet away (out the window, down the hall, or across the room).

