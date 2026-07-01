LensDirect.com Launches Diablo Performance Eyewear Featuring VoltPRO HD™ Lens Technology

Optical company introduces premium performance sunglasses engineered for exceptional optics, comfort and durability.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LensDirect.com, a leading online retailer of vision care products, today announced the launch of Diablo, a new line of premium performance sunglasses designed for golfers, anglers, runners, cyclists, hikers, pickleball and tennis players, and anyone who demands exceptional optics and all-day comfort. Combining advanced VoltPRO HD™ lens technology with innovative frame engineering, Diablo delivers professional-grade performance in both prescription and non-prescription options.

The launch follows the recent debut of Lolos, LensDirect's children's eyewear collection, marking the company's continued investment in developing innovative proprietary brands for underserved customer segments. With Diablo, LensDirect expands that strategy into the fast-growing performance eyewear category, combining premium technology, thoughtful design and accessible pricing to deliver products built around the needs of active consumers.

"Diablo was built for people who are constantly in motion," said Ryan Alovis, CEO of LensDirect.com. "Whether you're on the golf course, on the water, on the pickleball or tennis court, or on the trail, your sunglasses should stay secure, feel comfortable and deliver crystal-clear vision, so you can focus on the moment - not your eyewear."

Every pair of Diablo features LensDirect's premium VoltPRO HD™ lenses, engineered for superior clarity, durability and visual comfort. Starting at just $119, every pair includes VoltPRO HD™ lenses, with polarized lens options available for enhanced glare reduction and visual performance. Lightweight 2mm impact- and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses come standard with premium features including:

Hydrophobic coating to repel water

Oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints and oils

Scratch-resistant hard coating

Backside anti-reflective coating

100% UVA & UVB protection

Customers can choose grey lenses for true-to-life color accuracy, brown lenses for enhanced contrast in changing light, or mirror lenses to reflect additional sunlight in bright conditions. Polarized VoltPRO HD™ lenses are available for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts seeking maximum glare reduction and visual clarity.

Diablo frames are engineered to stay comfortably in place through every activity and include several proprietary technologies:

FlexFit™ - Flexible temple tips for a secure, customized fit

- Flexible temple tips for a secure, customized fit ActiveGrip™ - Silicone contact points that improve stability during movement

- Silicone contact points that improve stability during movement BridgeSense™ - Adjustable nose pads for personalized comfort

Every pair is cut, edged and assembled in LensDirect's owned and operated New York optical laboratory, where experienced optical technicians perform multiple rounds of quality assurance to ensure exceptional craftsmanship and precision.

Built on more than a century of family experience in optics, Diablo continues LensDirect's mission of making premium eyewear more accessible without compromising performance or quality.

Diablo Performance Eyewear is now available at LensDirect.com/Diablo.

About LensDirect:



Founded in 1992, LensDirect.com is one of the largest independent online retailers of optical goods, experiencing explosive growth driven by a relentless customer-first approach. The company has earned numerous accolades for exceptional customer support and built a reputation for delivering high-quality vision care at competitive prices, backed by over 100 years of optical heritage. As one of the few online DTC retailers that owns and operates its own proprietary optical lab, LensDirect maintains full control over quality, speed, and precision. LensDirect leverages advanced technology, including AR facial scanning for virtual try-on and a seamless online eye exam, to enhance the customer experience, offering leading brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley alongside its own proprietary lines including Delancey Street, Fordham, and Lolos Children's Eyewear, and is known for its innovative lens replacement service - allowing customers to keep their frames and simply replace the lenses.

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SOURCE LensDirect.com