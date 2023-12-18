Lentini Design & Marketing, Inc. Ranks #1 in Clutch 2023 List of Top 40 Women Owned Print Designers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) has been ranked #1 in Clutch's list of Top 40 Women-Owned Print Designers. Clutch is an online one-stop shop to search, find, and decide on business service providers. It's a B2B research and reviews platform that provides detailed analysis, client reviews, and ratings of companies offering various services. For this Clutch list of the Best Women Owned Print Design Companies, the criteria were a mix of reviews, clients & experience, market presence and print design.

LDM has worked with clients across many sectors, including corporate, nonprofit, public, transportation, construction, and education spaces. Winning over 200 national digital and print Graphic Design USA awards, LDM offers a full slate of services that merge strategy with creativity. Services include strategy, marketing, graphic design, branding, web design and development, social media, digital advertising, and book design. View the LDM Clutch profile here. LDM has also been recognized by Clutch as a 2023 Top Graphic Design Company.

Hilary shares, "I'm honored that our work here at LDM has been recognized for the quality that we produce on behalf of our clients. We are driven to 'Message Our Clients' Magic' and getting noticed as a Top Women Owned Company by Clutch is truly next level for us."

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

About Lentini Design & Marketing (LDM) – LDM is a woman-owned, 30-year strong, branding and marketing firm in the advertising, marketing, and creative services industries. Known for Messaging their clients' magic, LDM creates unique, strategic marketing solutions. The firm values communication and collaboration — knowing these are the keys to their clients' marketing successes. LDM has won more than 160 national design awards to date. With their proprietary content design process, they re-energize their clients' branding and messaging. Visit https://lentinidesign.com/ for more information.

