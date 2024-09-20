Lenzing's VEOCEL™ builds awareness in combating plastic pollution highlighted at UN's SEA of Solutions 2024

LENZING, Austria, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VEOCEL™, the flagship specialty nonwovens brand of Lenzing Group, highlighted its commitment to innovation and providing solutions to help address the global plastic crisis at the "SEA of Solutions 2024" (SoS) event organized by SEA circular – an initiative by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA) on 18th September in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since 2019, SoS has been a platform for exploring solutions to address plastic pollution. Lenzing's participation builds on longstanding efforts to minimize the reliance on plastics in the nonwovens industry. On the theme of "Re-designing for a Circular Plastics Economy," Norma Schönherr, Manager of Partnerships for Sustainability at Lenzing AG, Nonwovens, shared VEOCEL™'s best practice examples to "Tackling Microplastics Pollution by Advancing to Cellulosic Fibers." Schönherr emphasized how Lenzing's wood-based[1] VEOCEL™ fibers can be a responsible, functional alternative to synthetic, plastic-based materials, particularly in personal hygiene and sanitary products.

Biodegradable and compostable[2], VEOCEL™ fibers do not fall under the plastic definition of the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive[3]. In 2021, scientists at the prestigious research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego, had confirmed that Lenzing's wood-based cellulosic fibers can fully biodegrade within 30 days in sea-surface and sea-floor conditions, while petroleum-based fibers remained practically unchanged after 200 days[4].

"At Lenzing, we are deeply committed to working closely with value chain partners to advance sustainable solutions and help the industry progress on its sustainability roadmap," said Monique Buch, Executive Vice President Nonwovens at Lenzing AG on their attendance at the event. "Our participation at UN SoS 2024 underscores our dedication to tackling plastic pollution through collaboration and knowledge sharing among global stakeholders."

The VEOCEL™ product portfolio includes totally chlorine-free lyocell and viscose fibers, as well as high-performance hydrophobic fibers. Looking ahead, VEOCEL™ will continue to act as a catalyst for change for the nonwovens industry by expanding their range of low-environmental impact alternatives to synthetic materials that can cover more applications and industries.

About VEOCEL™

VEOCEL™ is Lenzing Group's flagship specialty nonwovens brand. The VEOCEL™ product portfolio features VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers and VEOCEL™ Viscose fibers which are wood-based and have natural absorbency, can aid liquid distribution, and are biodegradable and versatile. The VEOCEL™ brand is categorized into four branded offerings including VEOCEL™ Beauty, VEOCEL™ Body, VEOCEL™ Intimate and VEOCEL™ Surface and its fibers are used in baby care, beauty and body care, intimate care, and surface cleaning products.

To learn more about VEOCEL™, please visit https://www.veocel.com/. For more details around the sustainability features, performance, as well as the technology and production processes behind VEOCEL™ branded fibers, please visit https://www.veocel.com/en/sustainability.

[1] Adhering to the company's commitment to environmental protection and resource preservation, Lenzing procures wood and pulp only from certified or controlled sustainable sources. In its Wood and Pulp Policy, Lenzing is committed to procuring wood and pulp exclusively from non-controversial sources. [2] A range of LENZING™ Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions. [3] Directive (EU) 2019/904 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 June 2019 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dir/2019/904/oj [4] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0048969721031314