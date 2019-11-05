Leo Burnett Creates Chief Experience Officer Role, Names Matt Marcus to Position

"Matt is an innovative, collaborative, creative soul who will continue to push and transform us and our clients through fresh, forward-thinking work," said Taylor. "I've known Matt for quite some time and have no doubt that he will help us be uncommonly inventive and cement Leo's status as best in the world, bar none."

Marcus will partner with the agency's CCOs to create programs that keep up with the pace and proliferation of technology and clients' ever changing needs. He will be responsible for overseeing multi-channel customer experience strategies that deliver growth for Leo Burnett and its clients. Marcus joins the agency at a time when experience has become an increasingly significant element of the consumer journey, with nearly three-fourths (73%) of people identifying the customer experience as important to purchasing decisions and one in three (32%) people stating they'll walk away from a brand they love after only one bad experience.1

"This is an amazing opportunity to help one of the most renowned agencies in the world tell its stories through new technologies, in non-linear ways," said Marcus. "I'm so excited that I'll get to partner with Leo's talented leaders to bring forward creative solutions that grow brands and build business."

Throughout his career, Marcus has founded two companies and held executive roles at multinational corporations and startups alike. He has honed his skills in product design, global marketing, business management, operations, financial modeling and organizational design.

Marcus is a seasoned executive in the experience space, having worked with some of the world's most recognized brands. Most recently at R/GA, he co-founded and ran the Artificial Intelligence practice and developed the methodology for training global teams. A trained designer and creative leader, he also oversaw teams for experience design, visual design, brand design and systematic campaign creation, and was critical to R/GA's business development.

