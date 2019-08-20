Leo Dottavio Launches Second Successful YouTube Channel, “Life Of Leo”

The "Life of Leo" premiered in July 2019 and is filmed in a classic reality TV style. The show follows Mr. Dottavio and his friends in their everyday antics including his comedic character work, practicing accents, friendly pranks, and his general sarcastically irreverent nature. When asked about the show's positive fan reception, Leo commented: "This has been a very productive and exciting year for me and my team and I look forward to producing more great content that my fans will enjoy."

Although the show is still in its infancy stage, early adopters have already helped establish its trending trajectory with over 30k views and hundreds of engaging comments in just the first few weeks. The show can be found on Leo's personal YouTube channel with new episodes being released weekly. Additional updates and special events are being regularly posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

About Leo Dottavio

Leo Dottavio is an actor, reality television personality, and comedian based out of Los Angeles, California. Leo's credits include the TV programs, "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise," and web series, "Fight of the Living Dead." In addition to his popular YouTube channel, Leo is currently establishing himself as an up and coming stand-up comedian based out of Los Angeles and is touring nationwide. You can learn more about Leo on his personal website here.

