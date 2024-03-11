LEO (Low Earth Orbit) Satellite News Tracker, 1Q24 Report Now Available

11 Mar, 2024, 22:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LEO Satellite News Tracker: 1Q24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LEO Satellite News Tracker includes coverage across several news categories (partnership, supply chain, market entry and exit, funding, regulations, M&A, etc.) spanning five key regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Data is tracked from publicly available sources, including press releases from operators and vendors, as well as prominent industry media outlets. Coverage period is 1-Jan-23 to 6-Feb-24.
The LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite industry is rapidly evolving, with advancements in technology, new launches, regulatory changes, and market developments shaping its trajectory. Keeping track of these dynamic changes is crucial for operators, vendors, investors, and policymakers. This news tracker provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of the latest developments in this sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report summary
- News tracker - keyword(s) search
- News filter by theme
Companies Featured
- 2degrees
- Aalyria
- Acer
- Advanced Technology
- Aerospacelab
- Agency for Defense Development (ADD)
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Al Yah Satellite Communications Astrocast
- Alpha Networks
- Amazon
- Amazon Kuiper
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Angkasa-X
- Apple
- Aramco
- Arianespace
- ARQUIMEA
- Asia Vital Components (AVC)
- AST SpaceMobile
- AT&T
- Blue Canyon Technologies
- Blue Origin
- Boeing
- BT
- CASIC
- CGI
- China Mobile
- China Satellite Network Group
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Connecta
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
- Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO)
- Department of Defense
- Deutsche Telekom
- Dish Network
- E-Space
- Echostar
- Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)
- EnSilica
- Eutelsat
- Eutelsat OneWeb
- Exolaunch
- Filtronic
- Foxconn
- Galaxy Broadband
- GalaxySpace
- Geely
- GlobalSat Group
- Globalstar
- GW (Guowang)
- Hanwa Systems
- Hisdesat
- Hispasat
- Hitron Technologies
- Hubble Network
- Hughes Network Systems
- Imperial College London
- Inmarsat
- Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Inster (Oesia Group)
- Intellian Technologies
- Intelsat
- Iridium
- KDDI
- Kepler Communications
- Kinpo
- KVH Industries
- LemTech
- LG Uplus
- Lockheed Martin
- Lynk Global
- MDA
- MediaTek
- Microchip Technology
- Microelectronics Technology (MTI)
- Momentum
- MTN Group
- mu Space
- National Central University (NCU)
- National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)
- NBN Co.
- NEC XON
- NEOM
- Nitel
- Northrop Grumman
- NOW Corporation
- NTT
- NTT Com
- NTT Docomo
- OHB
- Omnispace
- One NZ
- OneWeb
- Optus
- OQ Technology
- Orange
- Q-KON
- Qisda
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Rapidtek
- Redwire
- Rivada Space Networks
- Rogers
- Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA)
- RTX
- Salt
- Samsung Electronics
- Sat One
- Sateliot
- Satellogic
- SatixFy
- Saudi Telecom (STC)
- SES
- SES Space & Defense Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Singtel
- SKY Perfect JSAT
- Skylo
- Slam Corp.
- Softbank
- Space Development Agency
- SpaceX
- Spark New Zealand
- Stallion
- Starlink
- T-Mobile
- Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)
- Telefonica
- Telesat
- Telespazio
- Telstra
- Terran Orbital
- Thaicom
- Thales Alenia Space
- Thuraya
- TMY Technology
- TONOMUS
- Transpose Platform
- U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
- UBINEXUS
- United Launch Alliance (ULA)
- Universal Microwave Technologies (UMT)
- USSF
- Veon
- VITES
- Vodacom
- Vodafone
- Wistron
- Wistron NeWeb (WNC)
- York Space
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8emxky
