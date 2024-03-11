LEO (Low Earth Orbit) Satellite News Tracker, 1Q24 Report Now Available

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LEO Satellite News Tracker: 1Q24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LEO Satellite News Tracker includes coverage across several news categories (partnership, supply chain, market entry and exit, funding, regulations, M&A, etc.) spanning five key regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Data is tracked from publicly available sources, including press releases from operators and vendors, as well as prominent industry media outlets. Coverage period is 1-Jan-23 to 6-Feb-24.

The LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite industry is rapidly evolving, with advancements in technology, new launches, regulatory changes, and market developments shaping its trajectory. Keeping track of these dynamic changes is crucial for operators, vendors, investors, and policymakers. This news tracker provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of the latest developments in this sector.

Key Topics Covered:





Report summary

News tracker - keyword(s) search

News filter by theme

Companies Featured

2degrees

Aalyria

Acer

Advanced Technology

Aerospacelab

Agency for Defense Development (ADD)

Airbus Defence and Space

Al Yah Satellite Communications Astrocast

Alpha Networks

Amazon

Amazon Kuiper

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Angkasa-X

Apple

Aramco

Arianespace

ARQUIMEA

Asia Vital Components (AVC)

AST SpaceMobile

AT&T

Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Origin

Boeing

BT

CASIC

CGI

China Mobile

China Satellite Network Group

Chunghwa Telecom

Connecta

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO)

Department of Defense

Deutsche Telekom

Dish Network

E-Space

Echostar

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

EnSilica

Eutelsat

Eutelsat OneWeb

Exolaunch

Filtronic

Foxconn

Galaxy Broadband

GalaxySpace

Geely

GlobalSat Group

Globalstar

Google

GW (Guowang)

Hanwa Systems

Hisdesat

Hispasat

Hitron Technologies

Hubble Network

Hughes Network Systems

Imperial College London

Inmarsat

Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Inster (Oesia Group)

Intellian Technologies

Intelsat

Iridium

KDDI

Kepler Communications

Kinpo

KVH Industries

LemTech

LG Uplus

Lockheed Martin

Lynk Global

MDA

MediaTek

Microchip Technology

Microelectronics Technology (MTI)

Momentum

MTN Group

mu Space

National Central University (NCU)

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)

NBN Co.

NEC XON

NEOM

Nitel

Northrop Grumman

NOW Corporation

NTT

NTT Com

NTT Docomo

OHB

Omnispace

One NZ

OneWeb

Optus

OQ Technology

Orange

Q-KON

Qisda

Qualcomm Technologies

Rapidtek

Redwire

Rivada Space Networks

Rogers

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA)

RTX

Salt

Samsung Electronics

Sat One

Sateliot

Satellogic

SatixFy

Saudi Telecom (STC)

SES

SES Space & Defense Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

Singtel

SKY Perfect JSAT

Skylo

Slam Corp.

Softbank

Space Development Agency

SpaceX

Spark New Zealand

Stallion

Starlink

T-Mobile

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Telefonica

Telesat

Telespazio

Telstra

Terran Orbital

Thaicom

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

TMY Technology

TONOMUS

Transpose Platform

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

UBINEXUS

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Universal Microwave Technologies (UMT)

USSF

Veon

VITES

Vodacom

Vodafone

Wistron

Wistron NeWeb (WNC)

York Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8emxky

