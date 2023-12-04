LeoLabs, Aalyria Team Up to Advance and Secure Complex, Global Communications Networks

The companies agree to work together to address emerging challenges for complex, hybrid communications networks that span land, sea, air, and space

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the leading commercial provider of Space Traffic Management (STM), Space Situational Awareness (SSA), and Space Domain Awareness (SDA) services, today announced it signed a partnership agreement with Aalyria , the advanced software-defined and optical networking communications company.

LeoLabs and Aalyria seek to combine their complementary expertise and technologies to address space awareness challenges for complex communications networks that span land, sea, air, and space. This agreement marks the beginning of their collaboration on relevant contract opportunities, including with the United States Department of Defense.

"Communications infrastructure is critical to our daily lives and increasingly linked across multiple domains, including space," said LeoLabs Chief Executive Officer Dan Ceperley, "That's why we're proud to partner with Aalyria and address the challenges faced by both commercial and government-owned communications networks. By layering our space safety services with Aalyria's network orchestration solutions, we hope to ensure that the growing hybrid communication networks are secured in today's complex, crowded, and contentious space domain."

"The future of communications are dynamic, hybrid networks that can deliver high-speed, secure, and reliable connectivity anywhere and anytime," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. "LeoLabs and Aalyria share this vision, and we're excited to collaborate with them to make it a reality."

Aalyria will integrate LeoLabs' growing commercially owned orbital database into Spacetime, Aalyria's software platform for orchestrating networks of ground stations, aircraft, satellites, ships, and urban meshes. LeoLabs will serve as a "source of truth" for Aalyria to model the locations of objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for mission planning and operations purposes. This is crucial for customers to maintain and secure their communications networks which may experience interference from other objects on-orbit.

By layering LeoLabs' operational safety data and services onto Aalyria's existing network solutions, operators will have a single point of access for real-time information and analysis for critical decision-making. This partnership serves the growing need for interoperability with legacy, hybrid space, 5G NTN and FutureG network architectures.

About LeoLabs ( www.leolabs.space )

LeoLabs is transforming the way satellite operators, commercial enterprises and federal agencies across the world launch and track missions in low Earth orbit. Through its vertically integrated technology system, Vertex™, LeoLabs delivers the superior information needed to succeed in today's space race. With unmatched LEO coverage, real-time tracking and powerful insights, companies and governments rely on LeoLabs to safely innovate and execute a wide array of operations in space.

About Aalyria (https://www.aalyria.com/)

Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company. It is revolutionizing connectivity on Earth and in space. Its Tightbeam product, the world's first atmospherically corrected coherent free space optics solution, Spacetime, the only all orbit, all domain, software defined network orchestration platform is helping commercial and government customers reimagine and operate new business and mission models to make assets more effective, efficient, and profitable.

