LeoLabs Achieves Record Bookings in 2025 Fueled by Triple Digit Growth in U.S. Government Contracts

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, Inc. (LeoLabs), the world's leading mission partner for persistent Orbital Intelligence, today announced it closed 2025 with more than $ 60M USD in total contract awards across its U.S. and Allied civil, defense, and commercial customers. Notably, the company achieved 186% year-over-year growth in U.S. government (USG) contracts. This concludes a pivotal year for LeoLabs, during which it demonstrated its ability to deliver operationally mature technology to U.S. and Allied Partners that aligns with evolving space and missile defense mission needs.

Throughout 2025, LeoLabs delivered tangible impact across Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) missions. The company paired strategic data enhancements with forward-looking investments in next-generation radar infrastructure—aligning private capital with national security and civil space priorities.

In September, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) Office of Space Commerce (OSC) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Joint Commercial Operations cell (JCO) jointly licensed access to LeoLabs' Object Catalog, the highest quality and most comprehensive commercial catalog of objects and activity in low Earth orbit (LEO). LeoLabs currently tracks over 25,000 objects, including 99.96% of all satellites and 98.56% of all debris in the U.S. Department of War's (DoW) public catalog. Through this contract, as well as an agreement with NASA, the company is demonstrating that its authoritative dataset can be seamlessly integrated into government operations and serve as a reliable data source for a variety of mission sets across the USG.

Through a separate OSC pathfinder awarded in June 2025, LeoLabs is showcasing its ability to deliver persistent custody of newly launch payloads and support operational decision-making in the launch and early operations phase of a mission. The company has proven its ability to track and independently catalog dozens of commercial payloads from complex rideshare missions within seven days after launch.

In 2025, LeoLabs also expanded its radar architecture to address emerging mission needs. In partnership with USSF Space Systems Command and SpaceWERX through its Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) and Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) awards, LeoLabs finalized the design of its newest radar classes, Seeker and Scout. This enabled the company to optimize for maximum mission impact for new foreign launch detection and tracking. This is a growing USSF operational mission need as the number of launches originating from China scales rapidly. In 2025, China completed a record 92 orbital launches.

LeoLabs is on track to operationalize its first containerized Scout at a site in Hawaii in early 2026 and its second Seeker at a site in the Indo-Pacific region by 2027. Both sites will contribute to LeoLabs' proliferated Global Radar Network and augment USSF SDA capabilities.

"Our goal in 2025 was simple and deliberate: prove mission fit and demonstrate impact," said LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier. "We achieved that goal by delivering solutions for real-world government space security and safety missions. In 2026, our focus is to deliver these solutions at scale and effectively integrate them into mission operations."

In 2026, LeoLabs will continue to work closely with the USG and Allied governments to understand emerging mission needs. This includes developing a version of its expeditionary Scout radar optimized for missile tracking. In line with this objective, the company is pleased to announce it is included in the Competitive Range for the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract which has a ceiling of $151B USD. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

As LeoLabs celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it will continue to combine private capital with government partnerships to accelerate and address critical mission outcomes. By aligning commercial investment with clearly defined government needs, the company is scaling capabilities faster while maintaining flexibility, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs enables military space commands, civil government agencies, and commercial operators to confidently detect, track, characterize, and respond to threats in space. Our proliferated, multi-mission radar network, real-time orbital data catalog, and AI-powered analytics support secure, safe, and dynamic space operations.

