LeoLabs Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

MENLO PARK, Calf., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"LeoLabs is delighted to be recognized by Fast Company for revolutionizing space traffic safety and sustainability," said Dan Ceperley, CEO and Co-Founder of LeoLabs.

LeoLabs occupies a unique position in the emerging global new space industry as the leading commercial supplier of LEO space situational awareness (SSA) data, analytics and services based on LeoLabs radar and network cloud-based software platform.

The LeoLabs commercial radar network tracks space debris and satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Its innovative analytics software platform and open API enable the development of next generation services and tools to support the increasing regulatory, environmental, entrepreneurial, defense, scientific and commercial interests in LEO, while also preserving the LEO ecosystem for future generations.

LeoLabs' innovative and flexible business model provides modern SaaS-based solutions to suit the emerging requirements of space agencies, satellite operators, researchers and entrepreneurs. LeoLabs currently has a network of radars operating in Alaska, Texas, New Zealand, and Costa Rica.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multi-day summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT LEOLABS

Founded in 2016 as a venture-funded spinout of Silicon Valley research pioneer, SRI International, LeoLabs provides access to critical mapping and SSA data for low Earth orbit. LeoLabs' services include collision prevention, risk assessment, constellation monitoring, and commercial SSA. LeoLabs today serves space agencies, commercial satellite operators, defense, and scientific/academic organizations that are driving generational change in LEO. LeoLabs' core technology includes a patent-pending global phased-array radar network which tracks debris and satellites in LEO. Observations generated from this network are the foundation of the LeoLabs mapping and SSA software platform, providing timely and accurate orbital and situational data.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE LeoLabs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leolabs.space

