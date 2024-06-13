LeoLabs Selected by the U.S. Government to Deliver Next-Generation Radar Technology

The company will design, develop, build, and test a prototype S-band 2-D radar capable of advanced object tracking in Low Earth Orbit

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.245M focused on S-band 2-D Direct Radiating Array (DRA) to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on 21 May 2024, LeoLabs will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"As the number of adversarial satellites in space dramatically increases year over year, we are committed to supporting the U.S. Department of Defense's efforts to enhance tracking of non-cooperative launches, smaller orbital debris, and objects in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO)," says LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier. "We are dedicated to enhancing the resiliency of space architectures and strengthening deterrence to ensure U.S. national security. LeoLabs is proud to be selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force to lead the development of critical, next-generation radar technology central to countering security threats in space."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About LeoLabs

LeoLabs is the leading provider of integrated solutions that persistently monitor activity in space to reveal threats to safety and security. Through our unique global radar network and AI-enabled data analytics platform, we collect millions of measurements per day across more than 20,000 objects to maintain a living map of orbital traffic. LeoLabs is transforming how commercial satellite operators, launch providers, and government agencies see, understand, and act on opportunities to protect and defend their assets in space. For more information, visit leolabs.space.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

