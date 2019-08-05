LeoLabs Unveils First Commercial Satellite Tracking Service for SmallSat and CubeSat Operators

"A new generation of space operators need more data to support responsible operations and informed decision making in an increasingly congested LEO setting," said Dan Ceperley, CEO of LeoLabs. "As the leading commercial provider of LEO monitoring and SSA services, it's a natural fit for us to serve these emerging new players."

"Operators need a reliable service that delivers high-quality orbital data and the ability to demonstrate visually how their operations are managed," continued Ceperley. "This is precisely what LeoTrack delivers. You simply subscribe to the service, and LeoLabs does the provisioning. The key is simplicity and quality, and we believe LeoTrack exemplifies the emerging model for satellite constellation management."

LeoTrack builds on LeoLabs' multi-year history of providing satellite and space debris tracking services for leading constellation operators in LEO. Supporting missions ranging from advance earth observation to IoT connectivity, LeoLabs already serves such diverse commercial leaders as Maxar, BlackSky, Planet and Swarm Technologies. LeoTrack now extends that same value proposition to the entire smallsat community. "At Swarm, we rely on the LeoTrack service to get accurate position information for all of our 1/4-U satellites", said Sara Spangelo, CEO of Swarm Technologies. "Having access to this data is key for us at initial deployment and throughout the lifetime of the satellites. We use it for operational purposes, to share with other space operators and for the general public on our website."

Visit LeoLabs at the Small Satellite Conference, Logan, Utah

The unveiling of LeoTrack coincides with this week's 33rd Annual Small Satellite Conference in Logan, Utah – Aug 3-8. Attendees are invited to visit LeoLabs (Booth #146) to see a live demonstration and obtain more information.

Other information may also be obtained via email at sales@leolabs.space. Or by visiting https://platform.leolabs.space/ .

About LeoLabs

Founded in 2016 as a venture-funded spinout of Silicon Valley research pioneer, SRI International, LeoLabs provides access to critical mapping and SSA data for low Earth orbit. LeoLabs' services include collision prevention, risk assessment, constellation monitoring, and commercial SSA. LeoLabs today serves space agencies, commercial satellite operators, defense, and scientific/academic organizations that are driving generational change in LEO. LeoLabs' core technology includes a patent-pending global phased-array radar network which tracks debris and satellites in LEO. Observations generated from this network are the foundation of the LeoLabs mapping and SSA software platform, providing timely and accurate orbital and situational data.

