Leon Bridges to Join Mindy Kaling and Trevor Noah at iCIMS INSPIRE

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the leading talent cloud company that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, today announced that Leon Bridges will perform at INSPIRE 2020, a virtual experience for global business, talent, and technology leaders. The performance, sponsored by LinkedIn, complements a powerful lineup of celebrity speakers and expert-led sessions, including a keynote conversation with Mindy Kaling and Trevor Noah. The event, which will take place on November 17 and 18, will include discussions on the importance of an inclusive work environment, talent's ability to power transformation, and other emerging workplace and hiring trends from celebrity speakers, industry leaders, and talent innovators within the iCIMS community.

"This year has accelerated conversations around transformation and the future of work, and we are proud to bring together a powerful community of thousands of talent innovators to learn from one another, grow as leaders, share best practices, and bring inspiration back to their organizations as we navigate what's next," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. "We're thrilled to host this incredible lineup of speakers and performers and connect, collaborate, and celebrate all that we have and will accomplish together as a community."

During the event's keynote, iCIMS' CEO, Steve Lucas will cover key shifts within business and hiring, including:

How digital transformation has forever changed the way that businesses operate

Emerging hiring practices, such as utilizing flexible work arrangements and alternate talent pools

Takeaways for successfully leveraging technology to hire and advance top talent

Additional INSPIRE highlights include:





A discussion with executive vice president of Forbes Media , Moira Forbes , about effective leadership strategies during times of change and the importance of gender equality in leadership.

, , about effective leadership strategies during times of change and the importance of gender equality in leadership. A presentation about building and fostering resilience in the workplace from Jeanette Bronée, renowned performance and wellbeing culture strategist.

A deep dive into the importance of an inclusive work environment from Cynthia Marshall , CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Insights and discussion around successfully hiring and engaging various generations of talent from acclaimed generational researcher and bestselling business book author, Jason Dorsey .

. A presentation on understanding and leveraging analytics to make smarter and faster decisions from R "Ray" Wang, principal analyst, founder, and chairman of Constellation Research, Inc.

A session about the importance of internal mobility and advancement in this new era of work with Erica Volini , global human capital leader at Deloitte.

, global human capital leader at Deloitte. A conversation with Jason Averbook , co-founder and CEO of Leapgen, on changing workforce needs and talent strategies to support business goals in the NOW of Work.

, co-founder and CEO of Leapgen, on changing workforce needs and talent strategies to support business goals in the NOW of Work. A deep dive into the newly-launched iCIMS Talent Cloud that enables employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce.

