León Y Sol Tequila Partners with Bloomberg Screentime as Official Tequila Sponsor for Closing Ceremony Networking Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- León Y Sol Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave, is excited to announce its partnership with Bloomberg Screentime 2024 as the official tequila sponsor for the event's Closing Ceremony Networking Event. The ceremony, which will be held on October 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, will cap off Bloomberg's highly anticipated event exploring the intersection of technology, entertainment, and media.

As part of the event's exclusive offerings, guests will be treated to León Y Sol's premium tequila, including a specialty cocktail, while connecting with top decision-makers and thought leaders from industries that are shaping the future of content creation and digital media. Bloomberg Screentime has established itself as the premier venue for conversations about the convergence of technology and entertainment, attracting key executives and innovators.

The event will feature guest speakers, Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, Snoop Dogg, and Sean Evans, Host of Hot Ones.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bloomberg Screentime, an event that perfectly aligns with León Y Sol's ethos of creativity and innovation," said B. Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "We look forward to elevating the networking experience for attendees with our premium tequilas, providing a perfect way to celebrate and close out this influential event."

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL

León Y Sol Tequila: A Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Founded on the principles of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle encapsulates the rich history and culture of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern craftsmanship. Our premium tequila is distilled from the finest blue agave, nurtured in the sun-drenched fields of Jalisco, and meticulously crafted to deliver a smooth, distinctive flavor that is both complex and refined.

At León Y Sol, we are passionate about quality and authenticity. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of our process, from the careful selection of agave plants to the artisanal distillation methods employed by our master distillers. The result is a range of tequilas that are perfect for any occasion, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail.

Discover the essence of Mexico with León Y Sol Tequila. Join us in celebrating the heritage and joy of tequila, one sip at a time.

For more information on León Y Sol, visit leonysol.com. To learn more about Bloomberg Screentime, visit Bloomberg Screentime 2024.

