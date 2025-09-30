Recording Artist Furgod Joins León Y Sol to Lead Bold New Era of Experiences

An artist. A disruptor. Now a cultural force within León Y Sol.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- León Y Sol , the luxury tequila brand that embodies courage, radiance, and unapologetic celebration, proudly announces that recording artist FURGOD has joined the company as General Manager of Experiences & Talent.

From the stage to the streets, FURGOD brings his unstoppable energy to León Y Sol. A disruptor. A cultural force. FURGOD x León Y Sol is just the beginning.

Already making waves as a rising star signed with Empire Distribution, FURGOD now expands his influence beyond music, stepping into León Y Sol's world of fearless elegance and cultural impact. His arrival is more than a hire; it's a signal of what León Y Sol has become: a magnet for bold talent ready to rewrite the rules of luxury lifestyle.

At León Y Sol, tequila is not the end point; it's the ignition. Every pour fuels artistry, connection, and shared celebration. With FURGOD shaping experiences and talent, the brand is doubling down on its mission to own the moments that define culture, from the stage to the street, from on-premise to the most intimate gatherings.

"León Y Sol is about more than tequila, it's about courage, radiance, and elevating every experience. FURGOD embodies this spirit with unstoppable energy and vision. His presence will help us push into new markets, deepen our cultural footprint, and create experiences that resonate far beyond the bottle," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO & Co-Founder of León Y Sol.

For FURGOD, this partnership is both artistic and deeply personal: "Joining León Y Sol means igniting my passion, where my cheers bring friends together in a vibrant celebration. Y después para arriba y para abajo y para centro y para dentro! Salud!"

As GM of Experiences & Talent, FURGOD will act as a cultural accelerant—bringing the same magnetic energy he delivers on stage to every touchpoint of the brand. From driving talent relationships and experiential campaigns to fueling León Y Sol's fearless expansion into new markets, he is the embodiment of the lifestyle León Y Sol was built to celebrate.

With leaders like FURGOD shaping its future, León Y Sol continues to evolve beyond tequila. It is a movement of bold spirits, radiant connections, and fearless luxury—where culture doesn't just happen, it's ignited.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA

León Y Sol is more than tequila. It's a movement — a lifestyle brand for those who live with intensity, celebrate with purpose, and never dilute who they are. Born in California and handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, our award-winning expressions are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, always additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

This is where tradition meets edge, where craftsmanship fuels culture. From fashion to music, nightlife to art, León Y Sol moves with the pulse of those who create, disrupt, and demand more from every moment.

This isn't just what tequila tastes like. It's what modern luxury feels like.

Contact:

Elisa Rocha

Leon Y Sol, Inc



949-677-4878

[email protected]

SOURCE Leon Y Sol, Inc.