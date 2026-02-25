Leonardo Selects Pegasus Next-Generation Rescue Hoist from Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch for AW139 and Future Platforms

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch (Onboard), a leading provider of mission-critical helicopter hoist and winch solutions, today announced that Leonardo has selected its Pegasus™ next-generation rescue hoist for integration on various types across its helicopter portfolio, beginning with the AW139 platform. With the selection of Pegasus, Leonardo will offer operators an ETSO-certified hoist that delivers a step-change in operational capability for helicopter hoist missions, along with improved reliability, increased aircraft availability, and simplified maintenance.

Rendering of the new Pegasus hoist from Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

"Leonardo's commitment to innovation, performance, and safety makes them an ideal partner and launch customer for our Pegasus DC rescue hoist," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales at Signia Aerospace, parent company of Onboard Systems. "We are proud to support Leonardo in bringing next-generation hoist capability to operators worldwide."

Drawing on more than 50 years of experience designing, manufacturing, and supporting a global fleet of over 7,000 rescue hoists, Pegasus represents Onboard's first clean-sheet hoist redesign in more than three decades, resulting in 37 new design patents. The program was shaped through extensive engagement with helicopter operators worldwide and incorporates feedback from more than 1,000 hoist operators, maintenance crews, and mission specialists.

"Pegasus is the culmination of nearly a decade of innovative engineering, advanced analysis, robust testing, and prototyping using modern materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies," said Bejan Maghsoodi, Senior Technical Fellow and Pegasus design architect. "The result is a hoist that not only meets evolving regulatory requirements, but delivers significant improvements in performance, reliability, and ongoing maintenance across the board."

In addition to new-build aircraft installations, the compact and lightweight design of Pegasus will enable Onboard and Leonardo to collaborate on retrofit kits for hoist-equipped aircraft currently in service. This initiative will greatly simplify the upgrade path for operators currently flying legacy Onboard hoists on Leonardo platforms, extending the substantial benefits of the Pegasus hoist across existing fleets to maximize mission readiness for customers worldwide.

About Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch (www.onboardsystems.com) is a global leader in Search & Rescue (SAR) and Human External Cargo (HEC) missions. Our field-proven hoists are built to withstand harsh weather and extreme environments to help keep you safe until the job is done. Backed by more than 50 years of proven reliability, our equipment is unmatched in safety and durability, holding the most EASA and FAA rescue hoist certifications in the industry. Based in Anaheim, California, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch operates as part of Signia Aerospace.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AD&S). With 60,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aeronautics, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on the most important international programmes such as Eurofighter, JSF, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. Leonardo utilises its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and shareholdings, which include Leonardo DRS (71.4%), MBDA (25%), ATR (50% ), Hensoldt (22.8%), Telespazio (67%), Thales Alenia Space (33%), and Avio (19.3%). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2024 Leonardo recorded new orders for â‚¬20.9 billion, with an order book of â‚¬44.2 billion and consolidated revenues of â‚¬17.8 billion. Included in the MIB ESG index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.

