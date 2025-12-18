Leopard Imaging to Launch Dragonfly Series USB3.0 YUV Cameras Based on Multiple State-of-the-Art Sensors at CES 2026

Leopard Imaging's Dragonfly Cameras — a line of compact, high-performance imaging modules is designed for seamless system integration. Engineered for direct USB 3.0 connectivity, Dragonfly cameras feature a fully integrated Image Signal Processor (ISP) that delivers optimized image quality, real-time performance, and direct YUV data output, eliminating the need for external image processing.

With a plug-and-play architecture, developers and system integrators can immediately access high-quality YUV video streams without complex driver installation or additional processing requirements. The built-in ISP ensures consistent image tuning, including auto exposure, white balance, and color correction, making Dragonfly cameras ideal for rapid prototyping, machine vision, robotics, smart factory, and AI-enabled systems.

Designed for low-latency imaging and simplified development workflows, the Dragonfly Series supports USB 3.0 SuperSpeed, UVC compliance, and broad compatibility with Windows, Linux, and NVIDIA Jetson™ platforms. These features enable fast deployment while maintaining reliable, consistent image performance across diverse lighting and environmental conditions.

To address a wide range of application needs, the Dragonfly Series offers multiple resolutions, chroma options, and shutter technologies—including rolling shutter, global shutter, and ERS modes. The current lineup includes:

Dragonfly™ Series USB 3.0 YUV Camera Lineup:

Key Features

Direct YUV output for low-latency imaging





for low-latency imaging Integrated ISP for real-time image processing and enhancement





for real-time image processing and enhancement USB 3.0 interface for high-speed data transfer





interface for high-speed data transfer UVC compliant for broad software compatibility





for broad software compatibility Plug-and-play support for Windows, Linux, NVIDIA Jetson™ , and more





, and more Compact form factor for fast system integration

Whether deployed in industrial inspection, automation, robotics, or intelligent edge devices, Leopard Imaging's Dragonfly cameras deliver the performance, reliability, and efficiency needed to accelerate innovation.

At CES 2026, Leopard Imaging will showcase multiple imaging solutions powered by different partners. To see live demos, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2026, Booth No.9468, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 6 - 9. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected].

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.