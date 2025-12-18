Leopard Imaging to Launch Dragonfly Series USB3.0 YUV Cameras Based on Multiple State-of-the-Art Sensors at CES 2026

News provided by

Leopard Imaging Inc.

Dec 18, 2025, 13:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is going to launch its Dragonfly series USB 3.0 YUV cameras powered by different sensors. The new camera series will debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Leopard Imaging's Dragonfly Cameras — a line of compact, high-performance imaging modules is designed for seamless system integration. Engineered for direct USB 3.0 connectivity, Dragonfly cameras feature a fully integrated Image Signal Processor (ISP) that delivers optimized image quality, real-time performance, and direct YUV data output, eliminating the need for external image processing.

With a plug-and-play architecture, developers and system integrators can immediately access high-quality YUV video streams without complex driver installation or additional processing requirements. The built-in ISP ensures consistent image tuning, including auto exposure, white balance, and color correction, making Dragonfly cameras ideal for rapid prototyping, machine vision, robotics, smart factory, and AI-enabled systems.

Designed for low-latency imaging and simplified development workflows, the Dragonfly Series supports USB 3.0 SuperSpeed, UVC compliance, and broad compatibility with Windows, Linux, and NVIDIA Jetson™ platforms. These features enable fast deployment while maintaining reliable, consistent image performance across diverse lighting and environmental conditions.

To address a wide range of application needs, the Dragonfly Series offers multiple resolutions, chroma options, and shutter technologies—including rolling shutter, global shutter, and ERS modes. The current lineup includes:

Dragonfly™ Series USB 3.0 YUV Camera Lineup:

Key Features

  • Direct YUV output for low-latency imaging

  • Integrated ISP for real-time image processing and enhancement

  • USB 3.0 interface for high-speed data transfer

  • UVC compliant for broad software compatibility

  • Plug-and-play support for Windows, Linux, NVIDIA Jetson™, and more

  • Compact form factor for fast system integration

Whether deployed in industrial inspection, automation, robotics, or intelligent edge devices, Leopard Imaging's Dragonfly cameras deliver the performance, reliability, and efficiency needed to accelerate innovation.

At CES 2026, Leopard Imaging will showcase multiple imaging solutions powered by different partners.  To see live demos, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2026, Booth No.9468, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 6 - 9. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected].

About Leopard Imaging Inc. 

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact 
Cathy Zhao  
[email protected]
+1  408-263-0988 

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is excited to announce its high-resolution RGB-IR stereo...
Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is excited to announce its high-resolution RGB-IR stereo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics