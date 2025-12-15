Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging's Eagle series stereo cameras introduce a major advancement in robotic vision as the world's first RGB-IR active stereo camera - Eagle 2, supporting both day and night depth sensing. Key features of Eagle series Cameras include dual 5.1 MP automotive-grade global shutter RGB-IR sensors with active IR illumination and a dot projector for reliable depth sensing in daylight, low-light or no-light environments. The camera outputs synchronized RAW RGB-IR data for high-fidelity imaging and 3D reconstruction, supported by NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge that enables long-distance, high-bandwidth data transmission.

The NVIDIA Holoscan platform is a near real-time AI computing solution designed to accelerate edge applications in healthcare, robotics, and industrial automation. It enables seamless integration of sensors and AI models for near real-time insights and decision-making s . Equipped with embedded NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge, which is optimized for low-latency sensor interfacing, flexible configuration, and efficient ethernet packetization, Leopard Imaging Eagle series cameras are designed for next-generation robotics with higher perception, reliability, and low-latency performance required for the emerging era of physical AI.

The NVIDIA Jetson Thor™ series sets a new benchmark for AI robotics performance, offering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 128 GB of memory to run advanced generative AI models and multi-sensor perception pipelines simultaneously. With 7.5x the AI compute of the previous generation, it empowers robots that must understand 3D environments instantly, react safely, and perform complex tasks in real time.

Leopard Imaging's Eagle series stereo cameras on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform are built for humanoid robots, physical AI, medical and surgical systems, AMRs, factory automation, and agricultural robotics requiring robust perception and ultra-low-latency computation.

At CES 2026, Leopard Imaging will showcase multiple imaging solutions powered by NVIDIA. To see live demos, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2026, Booth No.9468, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 6-9. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected].

