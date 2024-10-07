Leopard Imaging to Showcase ASA-Based Cameras at AutoSens Europe 2024

Leopard Imaging to Showcase ASA-Based Cameras in the BMW booth at AutoSens Europe 2024 Post this

ASA technology, or Automotive SerDes, is designed to handle the massive data loads required for next-generation camera systems in vehicles. It allows for the transmission of high-resolution video over long distances within the vehicle while maintaining low latency, essential for real-time processing in autonomous driving applications. ASA supports 5 different downstream speed grades ranging from 2Gbps to 16Gbps, a perfect fit for camera sensors, displays and other applications for vehicles requiring these high data rates.

Leopard Imaging, a leading provider of high-definition embedded camera solutions, has long been at the forefront of camera technology innovations for automotive, AI, IoT, aerospace, and robotics industries. Its ASA-based cameras offer unprecedented advancements in data transmission efficiency, resolution, and reliability. As vehicles evolve towards greater autonomy, the demand for high-performance camera systems has skyrocketed, and Leopard Imaging's innovations are set to meet these growing needs.

Leopard Imaging's ASA-compliant cameras ensure seamless integration on vehicle platforms, enhancing the ADAS capabilities and delivering a more robust and reliable driving experience.

"We're excited to showcase our latest camera innovations alongside BMW Group at AutoSens 2024," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging. "Our ASA-compliant cameras are designed to support the next generation of autonomous vehicles, and we believe they will play a significant role in driving the industry forward."

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities globally, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing a demo with the BMW Group at AutoSens Europe 2024. Please visit Booth No. 352 at Palau de Congressos in Barcelona, Spain from October 8–10, 2024. To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected] .

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services.

