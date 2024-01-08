Leopard Imaging to Showcase NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin-Based Reference Design Cameras Hawk and Owl from Segway Robotics’ Nova Carter at CES 2024

Segway Robotics' Nova Carter is an agile robot designed to proficiently execute tasks including surround perception, 3D mapping, and autonomous navigation. With Leopard Imaging's Stereo Camera Hawk and High Speed Camera Owl, Nova Carter brings cutting-edge imaging solutions to diverse applications ranging from robotics and autonomous vehicles to healthcare and industrial automation.

At the heart of Leopard Imaging's showcase is an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) intricately designed to embody the synergy between the Hawk 3D Stereo Camera, Owl High Speed Camera, and Leopard's NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin-powered AI Box. This dynamic trio forms the backbone of a cutting-edge robotic system, bringing together state-of-the-art hardware and artificial intelligence to redefine autonomous mobility.

The Hawk 3D Stereo Camera takes center stage as a key component of Leopard Imaging's innovation. With its depth-sensing capabilities, the Hawk empowers the robot with unparalleled object detection and obstacle avoidance capabilities. This translates to enhanced safety and efficiency, making it a game-changer in real-world applications such as material-handling, retail analytics, healthcare, and beyond.

A distinctive feature of Leopard Imaging's showcase is the robot with a 360-degree surround view based on Owl cameras. This comprehensive visual perspective, facilitated by 3D cameras strategically placed on the robot, ensures optimal awareness of its surroundings. The result is a robot that can navigate through complex environments with precision and confidence.

Leopard Imaging's AI Box, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system on module, serves as the brain of the operation, housing a sophisticated artificial intelligence system. This system processes the wealth of data captured by the Hawk 3D Stereo Camera in real time, enabling intelligent decision-making and adaptive responses. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin delivers powerful AI computing capabilities to help the AMR navigate through dynamic environments seamlessly. Leopard is also an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

Leopard Imaging is exhibiting a live demo at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, LVCC North Hall, Booth Number 9529. Please email [email protected] to schedule a meeting. For a live demo of Nova Carter, please visit Segway Robotics at North Hall，Booth 9827.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An OEM and ODM services provider, Leopard Imaging is equipped with high-quality manufacturing capabilities both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry, and AS9100D for the aerospace industry.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao marketing@leopardimaging.com

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.