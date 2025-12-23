Leopard Imaging to Showcase Time-of-Flight (ToF) MIPI Camera Based on onsemi Hyperlux ID Sensor at CES 2026

Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology measures distance by calculating the time it takes for emitted light to travel to an object and back. Indirect Time-of-Flight calculates distance by comparing phase of emitted light to that of returned light. By measuring this on a per pixel basis a device provides a high-resolution depth map from a single sensor.

The LI-AF0130-VCL-MIPI-085H ToF camera is engineered for precise, real-time 3D depth measurement. Powered by a 1.2 MP smart iToF BSI CMOS global shutter depth sensor, the module delivers 1280 x 960 resolution and supports up to 60 fps at full resolution and 100 fps at VGA, making it ideal for latency-sensitive applications such as robot navigation and gesture recognition.

Designed for demanding environments, the camera integrates on-camera depth computation, minimizing system complexity and offloading processing from the host. Additionally, this on-board depth processing combined with phase storage virtually eliminates motion artifacts that had been an issue with prior iToF solutions. With a depth range from 0.2 m up to 10 m, the LI-AF0130-VCL-MIPI-085H camera offers accurate and stable depth data across both near-field and mid-range sensing scenarios. Its four-laser emitters enhance performance in low-light and high ambient light conditions, extending effective depth range at 1.2 megapixel resolution and delivering robust 3D perception in real-world environments.

Built on a global shutter architecture with MIPI (2 lanes, 2 Gbps/lane) interface, the module supports smooth integration into a wide variety of embedded platforms. The LI-AF0130-VCL-MIPI-085H is particularly well-suited for:

Robot navigation and obstacle avoidance

3D reconstruction and mapping

Depth sensing and gesture control

Facial recognition and access control

At CES 2026, Leopard Imaging will showcase multiple imaging solutions. To see live demos, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2026, Booth No.9468, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 6-9. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected].

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for worldwide clients with its quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.