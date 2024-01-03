Leopard Imaging to Unveil State-of-the-Art Cameras Powered by onsemi Hyperlux™ LP AR0830 and AR2020 Sensors at CES 2024 and a Webinar in January 2024

News provided by

Leopard Imaging Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is launching its new state-of-the-art embedded cameras LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI and LI-AR2020-MIPI powered by onsemi at the world's most influential technology event - CES 2024.

Leopard Imaging to Unveil State-of-the-Art Cameras Powered by onsemi Hyperlux™ LP AR0830 and AR2020 Sensors at CES 2024 and a Webinar in January 2024
Leopard Imaging to Unveil State-of-the-Art Cameras Powered by onsemi Hyperlux™ LP AR0830 and AR2020 Sensors at CES 2024 and a Webinar in January 2024

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

The onsemi AR2020 and AR0830 sensors are a part of the Hyperlux™ LP product family. These two advanced sensors capture images in either linear or enhanced Dynamic Range (eDR) modes, with a rolling−shutter readout. Both sensors are architected & designed to deliver high−quality performance consuming very low power. It is supported by a 1.4 μm BSI pixel from onsemi and delivers excellent optical performance in lowlight & NIR wavelengths. The features of the sensors provide a powerful data capturing device at the edge that can be programmed through several options to deliver optimal bandwidth at very low power. Both cameras are well-received by customers with applications of automation, robotics, A-IoT, drones, etc.

"We are very excited to launch our LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI and LI-AR2020-MIPI cameras powered by onsemi again at CES," said Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. "We are looking forward to meeting our partners and more high technology companies who are seeking advanced image solutions at CES 2024."

"With our superior ultra-low power design, high-performance pixel and system optimized features such as Wake-on-Motion and SmartROI, our Hyperlux LP sensor family brings world-class imaging to a variety of applications," said Steve Harris, senior director of marketing, Industrial and Commercial Sensing Division, Intelligent Solutions Group, onsemi. "Our wide base of customers, combined with Leopard Imaging's industry recognized high-quality camera expertise, have a reliable and ready-to-use solution for any use case."

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing their imaging solutions at CES 2024 Booth No. 9529, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 5th - 8th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at CES, please email [email protected].

Leopard Imaging and onsemi will host a joint webinar in January 2024 to present the details of the two cameras with industry leaders. For registration information please subscribe to Leopard Imaging Newsletter.

About Leopard Imaging Inc. 

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for global customers.

Press Contact 

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

Also from this source

Leopard Imaging Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign with New Logo and Innovative Features to Celebrate its 15th Anniversary

Leopard Imaging Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign with New Logo and Innovative Features to Celebrate its 15th Anniversary

Leopard Imaging, a global leader in intelligent embedded vision solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website with its new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.