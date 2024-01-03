Leopard Imaging to Unveil State-of-the-Art Cameras Powered by onsemi Hyperlux™ LP AR0830 and AR2020 Sensors at CES 2024 and a Webinar in January 2024

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

The onsemi AR2020 and AR0830 sensors are a part of the Hyperlux™ LP product family. These two advanced sensors capture images in either linear or enhanced Dynamic Range (eDR) modes, with a rolling−shutter readout. Both sensors are architected & designed to deliver high−quality performance consuming very low power. It is supported by a 1.4 μm BSI pixel from onsemi and delivers excellent optical performance in lowlight & NIR wavelengths. The features of the sensors provide a powerful data capturing device at the edge that can be programmed through several options to deliver optimal bandwidth at very low power. Both cameras are well-received by customers with applications of automation, robotics, A-IoT, drones, etc.

"We are very excited to launch our LI-AR0830-YUV-MIPI and LI-AR2020-MIPI cameras powered by onsemi again at CES," said Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging. "We are looking forward to meeting our partners and more high technology companies who are seeking advanced image solutions at CES 2024."

"With our superior ultra-low power design, high-performance pixel and system optimized features such as Wake-on-Motion and SmartROI, our Hyperlux LP sensor family brings world-class imaging to a variety of applications," said Steve Harris, senior director of marketing, Industrial and Commercial Sensing Division, Intelligent Solutions Group, onsemi. "Our wide base of customers, combined with Leopard Imaging's industry recognized high-quality camera expertise, have a reliable and ready-to-use solution for any use case."

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing their imaging solutions at CES 2024 Booth No. 9529, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 5th - 8th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at CES, please email [email protected].

Leopard Imaging and onsemi will host a joint webinar in January 2024 to present the details of the two cameras with industry leaders. For registration information please subscribe to Leopard Imaging Newsletter .

