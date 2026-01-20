Leopard Imaging Unveils High-Performance Camera Suite Optimized for Raspberry Pi® 5

The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant evolution in edge computing, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and upgraded dual 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces. Leopard Imaging's new camera suite is designed to fully take advantage of these high-bandwidth interfaces, enabling high-resolution, low-latency imaging previously reserved for high-end industrial systems.

With the Raspberry Pi 5 lineup, we are democratizing professional imaging. We are bringing the same industrial camera reliability and high-performance sensor technology used by our enterprise clients directly to the developer community.

A Specialized Lineup for Diverse Applications

The new series features handpicked Sony® and onsemi® sensors, each optimized for specific vision challenges. The lineup includes:

LI-IMX664C-MIPI-129H : High-resolution excellence with superior color reproduction and low-light sensitivity.





High-resolution excellence with superior color reproduction and low-light sensitivity. LI-IMX900C-MIPI-078H : A compact, high-speed Global Shutter module designed for precision tracking and space-constrained robotics.





A compact, high-speed module designed for precision tracking and space-constrained robotics. LI-IMX715-MIPI-M12 : Specialized for HDR imaging , maintaining clarity in extreme lighting contrasts.





Specialized for , maintaining clarity in extreme lighting contrasts. LI-IMX662-MIPI-081H : Sony STARVIS™ 2 technology for industry-leading performance in near-total darkness.





Sony STARVIS™ 2 technology for industry-leading performance in near-total darkness. LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H: A very high-resolution 20 megapixel, high-speed HDR rolling shutter sensor for capturing fast-moving objects in dynamic environments.

Pro-Grade Engineering, Seamless Integration

Unlike standard hobby-grade modules, Leopard Imaging's cameras are built to rigorous durability standards. Every module is plug-and-play compatible with the Raspberry Pi OS, supported by open-source drivers and comprehensive integration tools. This ensures that users can transition seamlessly from a successful "Maker" prototype to a scalable commercial product without changing their vision hardware.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

[email protected]

