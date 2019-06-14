Leoplus USA Wins Lyfebulb-Celgene 2019 "Addressing Unmet Needs in MS: An Innovation Challenge"

"We know communication within families affected by multiple sclerosis can be challenging. Duet is an innovative way to create connections with those you love," said Tim Coetzee, Ph.D., Chief Advocacy, Services and Research Officer at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, who served as chair of the judging panel. "We were particularly inspired by Kinza's love for her mother, which then inspired this unique approach to fostering meaningful conversations and connections."

An honorable mention was given to Jason DaSilva, the creator of AXS Map, a web platform that allows users to locate, rate and review the accessibility of any location in the world to help MS patients and their care partners facilitate travel.

Ten innovative finalists whose companies are helping to develop potential solutions to address an unmet need in MS were invited to compete at the MS Innovation summit hosted by Lyfebulb and Celgene at Celgene headquarters in New Jersey on June 13. The competition was only open to patient entrepreneurs – those who have been affected by MS as either a patient, loved one or support partner. A diverse panel of judges, which included experts in the MS, healthcare and business communities, selected Kinza as the winner of a $25,000 monetary grant to further develop her proposed potential solution.

"We congratulate each of our patient entrepreneur finalists and Celgene for helping us shine the spotlight on both the issues confronting people affected by multiple sclerosis and the innovative solutions that patient entrepreneurs are developing," Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb. "Additionally, it is highly inspirational to spend two days with such passionate thought leaders in the multiple sclerosis community, from the entrepreneurs to the judges to our host, with stimulating, thought-provoking dialogue around the disease."

"We are proud to be supporting exceptional patient entrepreneurs who are bringing innovation and personal experience to develop potential solutions to help address challenges of those with multiple sclerosis," said Terrie Curran, President, Celgene Inflammation and Immunology. "Our team and the esteemed panel of judges, who are leaders in the community themselves, were impressed with the quality and thoughtfulness of the 10 innovations presented. We want to congratulate Kinza as being selected the winner of the Lyfebulb-Celgene 2019 Innovation Challenge and are excited to provide this award to support her ongoing work in the space."

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, often debilitating disease that affects approximately 2.5 million people worldwide. In MS, an abnormal response of the body's immune system causes inflammation and damage to myelin—the substance covering nerve fibers—in addition to damage to nerves themselves. Signs and symptoms are varied and can pose significant challenges in daily life.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused, patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry (manufacturers and payers) to support user-driven innovation. Lyfebulb promotes a healthy, take-charge lifestyle for those affected by chronic disease. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and depression/anxiety.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next‐generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno‐oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro‐inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

