LEOTEK Showcases at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Driving Cities Toward the Vision of Zero

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on the theme "AI × Smart Mobility," LEOTEK showcased its Interlux AI Traffic Signal System, an Edison Awards winner, at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC 2025) in Barcelona, Spain. The system integrates AVerMedia's next-generation Edge AI solution into its innovative architecture and intelligent applications, underscoring LEOTEK's global leadership in combining artificial intelligence and edge computing for smart traffic innovation.

LEOTEK showcased its latest smart mobility solutions with participation from global AI technology partners.

Torrent Chin, President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LEOTEK, stated: "The true value of smart mobility lies not merely in signal control, but in enabling technology to understand the rhythm of people and cities. By embedding AI intelligence into the core of traffic operations, Interlux can detect traffic flow in real time, predict optimal signal timing, and use algorithms to reduce idling and waiting times. It not only improves mobility efficiency and lowers carbon emissions, but also supports priority vehicle passage and other smart urban applications, enhancing overall safety and resilience."

The Interlux AI Traffic Signal System built on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano , enables real-time, privacy-preserving multimodal inference that simultaneously processes pedestrian, vehicle, and incident data to provide precise insights for urban traffic management centers. Waiting Wu, Head of LEOTEK's Smart Mobility R&D Center, explained: "The Edge AI architecture of Interlux provides powerful computing and self-learning capabilities. Building upon demonstration projects in Taiwan and the United States, we aim to expand into the European market and establish global benchmarks for smart mobility."

As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, LEOTEK leverages the program's resources to deepen the application of AI in intelligent transportation and foster cross-sector innovation. LEOTEK's traffic signal products currently hold over 50% of Spain's market share, covering major cities such as Madrid and Valencia, helping local governments deploy high-efficiency LED signal systems and smart control technologies to enhance transport efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Ewing Liu, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Sales of LEOTEK, added: "LEOTEK's Interlux AI Traffic Signal System integrates multiple intersection sensors to aggregate previously isolated data into a unified analytic framework. Through Edge AI trajectory modeling, the system generates synergistic insights that advance the 'Zero Vision': zero traffic fatalities and zero urban emissions. The program has already been adopted in smart mobility pilot sites in Taiwan and the U.S., and LEOTEK will continue accelerating innovation for autonomous and adaptive traffic systems."

AVerMedia, a leading global provider of application-ready Edge AI turnkey solutions, is also recognized for its expertise in video and audio technologies. Its collaboration with LEOTEK exemplifies cross-industry innovation, harnessing Edge AI as a catalyst for next-generation intelligent traffic solutions.

About LEOTEK

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and Taipei, Taiwan, LEOTEK is a global leader in AI-driven smart traffic and sustainable lighting solutions. Since its founding in 1992, LEOTEK has served more than 30 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, providing integrated infrastructure solutions that combine AI, IoT sensing, and predictive maintenance technologies. Guided by the vision of Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure, LEOTEK continues to transform cities worldwide toward a safer, greener, and net-zero future.

Learn more: www.leotek.com | linkedin.com/company/leotek

SOURCE Leotek corporation