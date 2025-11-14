LEOTEK Showcases Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), Driving the Global Net-Zero Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEOTEK participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), presenting its innovations at the Digital Innovation Pavilion organized by the Taiwan Climate Partnership within the Blue Zone. Ewing Liu, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Sales at LEOTEK's U.S. headquarters, delivered a keynote speech titled "Lighting the Net-Zero Path: Global Practices in Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure," sharing how the company applies technology to help cities move toward a net-zero and sustainable future.

The forum, themed "Prosper and Innovate: Digital Empowerment for Environmental Coexistence," was moderated by Luis Neves, CEO of the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI). It focused on how digital innovation can foster cross-sector collaboration to build a resilient and sustainable future. Held in Belém, Brazil, COP30 centers around the "Action Agenda," highlighting six key pillars: urban resilience and infrastructure, energy and transport transition, biodiversity, food systems, just transition, and finance mechanisms, emphasizing the shift from commitment to action.

Within this context, LEOTEK's vision of intelligent sustainable infrastructure integrates smart mobility, ecological lighting, and AI-driven data management technologies, addressing COP30's core agenda on "urban resilience and infrastructure." "We believe lighting is where technology meets ecology," said Liu. "Through the integration of AI, IoT, and optical science, we help more than 300 cities build safer, smarter, and more nature-friendly urban networks."

LEOTEK has long been committed to integrating lighting technology with ecological conservation. As early as 2014, the company introduced amber coastal lighting in Florida, USA, to reduce artificial light disturbance on sea turtle nesting and feeding, initiating global practices for eco-friendly lighting environments. It later launched the ECOridge Ecological Lighting Technology, granted a patent and designed with an ecological perspective integrating spectral control, intelligent environmental sensing, and the LEOLink RenAI: AI-powered Central Management System. The innovation was honored with the Edison Awards (USA), establishing LEOTEK as a global leader in sustainable roadway lighting.

Since 2023, LEOTEK has collaborated with Taiwan's Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FANCA) to advance the "Light Up Taiwan: Eco-Friendly Lighting Environment Project." The initiative uses low-blue-light spectra and precise optics to reduce light pollution affecting fireflies and coastal species such as sea turtles. In 2024, the company expanded its efforts to the conservation of the endemic Matsu firefly (Rhagophthalmus ohbai), improving lighting conditions for population recovery and habitat restoration, demonstrating technology's role in supporting ecological resilience.

LEOTEK also leverages the LEOLink RenAI: AI-powered Central Management System to analyze data and optimize lighting performance, creating a comprehensive solution that connects ecological design with smart governance. Currently, the Light Up Taiwan project covers 12 of the 45 ecological green corridors across Taiwan, advancing cross-regional biodiversity management. The technology is also being expanded to North, Central, and South America to establish demonstration projects for eco-lighting and international collaboration, continuing the vision of "net-zero and coexistence" worldwide.

At the same time, LEOTEK's Interlux AI Traffic Signal System has been deployed across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, reducing carbon emissions while enhancing urban mobility efficiency, achieving both smarter traffic flow and lower emissions.

Watch Ewing Liu's COP30 "Prosper" session presentation:

https://www.youtube.com/live/cQXaYWfxZxA?si=2YE_F50-tr4YSuu8

About LEOTEK

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and Taipei, Taiwan, LEOTEK is a global leader in AI-driven smart traffic and sustainable lighting solutions. Since its founding in 1992, LEOTEK has served more than 30 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, providing integrated infrastructure solutions that combine AI, IoT sensing, and predictive maintenance technologies. Guided by the vision of Intelligent Sustainable Infrastructure, LEOTEK continues to transform cities worldwide toward a safer, greener, and net-zero future.

Learn more: leotek.com

