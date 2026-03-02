LER TechForce Completes Strategic Acquisition of Siemens Altair Resource Solution Division

Strengthens Workforce Innovation, Resource Solutions, and Customer-Centric Engineering Services

COLUMBUS, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LER TechForce today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of the Resource Solution division from the Siemens Altair business unit, marking a major milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy and further extending its leadership in engineering workforce solutions and resource support services.

This acquisition solidifies LER TechForce's ability to deliver comprehensive workforce innovation services, expand resource capacity, and enhance customer success offerings for organizations undertaking complex engineering and digital transformation initiatives. The integration of the Resource Solution team and its capabilities reinforces the company's commitment to aligning talent strategy with business outcomes and delivering measurable value to clients across industries.

"We're thrilled to complete this strategic acquisition and welcome the entire Resource Solution team into the LER TechForce family," said Janene Stotts, CEO of LER TechForce. "This is more than a growth initiative; it's an affirmation of our belief that human capital and technology must be seamlessly integrated to solve today's toughest engineering and business challenges. Together, we will deliver deeper talent-driven outcomes, empower organizations to scale with agility, and help customers unlock the full potential of their technology investments."

Under the terms of the transaction, LER TechForce has assumed ownership of customer contracts and the talented professionals that supported Siemens Altair's Resource Solution division. The combined strengths of both organizations provide a broader portfolio of services, including talent pipeline development, workforce deployment strategies, and expert support for advanced technology adoption, enabling customers to accelerate innovation and achieve strategic business results.

"This acquisition reinforces our dedication to delivering workforce-centric solutions that truly move the needle for engineering organizations," added Stotts. "Clients can expect continuity in service delivery and a renewed focus on workforce agility, operational excellence, and long-term growth."

As LER TechForce continues integrating these new capabilities, the company plans to share additional details in the coming weeks about how customers and partners will benefit from the enhanced service delivery model.

About LER TechForce

LER TechForce is a specialized engineering workforce solution that partners with clients to deliver people-focused solutions that align talent strategy with business outcomes. Since 2001, we have matched top technical talent with the mission-critical programs shaping the future of mobility. As a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, we have grown into a trusted provider with more than 350 engineers supporting OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across North America. With deep roots in embedded controls and expanding capabilities in electrification, autonomy, and next-generation vehicle technology, we help clients build what comes next. For more information, visit www.lertechforce.com .

