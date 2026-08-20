LERETA Names New Chief Technology Officer to Lead Platform Modernization

Khurram Malik, a 20-year technology leader with experience at CoStar Group, Capital Group, and Apple, joins LERETA as CTO.

POMONA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, a leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, today announced that Khurram Malik has joined the company as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Khurram will lead LERETA's technology organization, with responsibility for platform modernization, cloud strategy and driving the company's AI-enabled engineering initiatives.

Khurram brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience across global financial services and technology organizations. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale cloud transformations, modernized enterprise platforms, and built AI-driven engineering frameworks that measurably increased development speed and productivity, while managing global technology organizations of 300 or more professionals.

Veteran technology leader to drive cloud, AI, and platform modernization at LERETA. Post this

Most recently, Khurram served in a senior technology leadership role at CoStar Group, where he led a multidisciplinary engineering organization supporting LoopNet.com, the company's flagship marketplace. There, he directed the migration of legacy platforms to the cloud and led the organization to adopt a multi-agent AI framework that increased engineering velocity and modernized the company's data analytics pipeline.

Prior to CoStar, Khurram spent nearly nine years at Capital Group, a global asset manager, where he served as Vice President of Software Engineering and managed a technology organization of more than 300 professionals. In that role, he led enterprise-wide modernization and risk-remediation programs, directed the firm's transition to cloud-native development on AWS, and provided technology leadership for several of the company's most critical business units. Khurram also held technology leadership roles at Apple, Pacific Life and Openwave Systems earlier in his career. He is a CISSP-certified security professional and holds an MBA in Finance from Loyola Marymount University.

"Khurram will be a transformational addition to LERETA," said Katie Brewer, CEO of LERETA. "He has led large technology organizations, delivered cloud transformations from legacy platforms, modernized enterprise platforms and developed AI frameworks that measurably increased engineering productivity. He has consistently been praised for his leadership style, his commitment to developing his teams and his ability to lead organizations through meaningful change."

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities, and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

Visit www.LERETA.com for more information.

SOURCE LERETA, LLC