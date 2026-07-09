LERETA Names Seasoned Mortgage Finance Veteran as Chief Financial Officer

News provided byLERETA, LLC
Jul 09, 2026, 10:00 ET
LERETA, a leading provider of real estate tax and flood services, strengthens its executive team with the appointment of Robert Lay as Chief Financial Officer, leveraging his 25 years of finance leadership experience in mortgage servicing and technology-enabled financial services to drive the company's next phase of growth.
POMONA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, a leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, today announced that Robert Lay has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Lay will lead LERETA's finance organization with responsibility for financial strategy, planning and analysis, operational performance, and the financial infrastructure that supports the company's continued growth.
Lay brings more than 25 years of finance leadership experience in mortgage servicing, title, due diligence, and technology-enabled financial services. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing finance organizations, executed large-scale M&A transactions, and delivered measurable financial turnarounds inside both publicly traded and private equity-backed companies.
Most recently, Lay served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Selene Finance, a mortgage services platform backed by Pretium Partners, where he oversaw a $195 million portfolio of operating businesses spanning mortgage servicing, title and escrow, due diligence, and insurance services. During his tenure, he led significant financial and operational improvements across the organization, modernized the finance and accounting function, and executed a proactive banking strategy that substantially strengthened the company's financial position.
Prior to Selene, Lay spent a decade at First American Financial Corporation, where he held progressive Division CFO roles supporting mortgage solutions, commercial services, and data businesses. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership roles at Experian and UPS. Lay holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Financial Management from California State University, Fullerton, and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt practitioner.
"Robert is exactly the financial leader LERETA needs as we continue to grow and evolve," said Katie Brewer, CEO of LERETA. "His deep experience in mortgage servicing and technology-enabled financial services, combined with a track record of building finance organizations that drive real business results, makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team. I look forward to what we will accomplish together."
About LERETA
Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.
Visit www.LERETA.com for more information.
SOURCE LERETA, LLC
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