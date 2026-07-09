LERETA Names Seasoned Mortgage Finance Veteran as Chief Financial Officer

LERETA appoints a 25-year mortgage finance veteran as CFO to drive financial strategy and growth. Post this

Most recently, Lay served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Selene Finance, a mortgage services platform backed by Pretium Partners, where he oversaw a $195 million portfolio of operating businesses spanning mortgage servicing, title and escrow, due diligence, and insurance services. During his tenure, he led significant financial and operational improvements across the organization, modernized the finance and accounting function, and executed a proactive banking strategy that substantially strengthened the company's financial position.

Prior to Selene, Lay spent a decade at First American Financial Corporation, where he held progressive Division CFO roles supporting mortgage solutions, commercial services, and data businesses. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership roles at Experian and UPS. Lay holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Financial Management from California State University, Fullerton, and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt practitioner.

"Robert is exactly the financial leader LERETA needs as we continue to grow and evolve," said Katie Brewer, CEO of LERETA. "His deep experience in mortgage servicing and technology-enabled financial services, combined with a track record of building finance organizations that drive real business results, makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team. I look forward to what we will accomplish together."

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

Visit www.LERETA.com for more information.

SOURCE LERETA, LLC