LERMA/ Named Hispanic AOR for National Pork Board

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pork Board selected LERMA/ to lead efforts to deepen pork's relevance and boost demand among Hispanic consumers in the U.S. This partnership reflects a clear, future-focused vision to place pork at the forefront of a vibrant and fast-changing market.

Lerma/ Pork

After a national selection process led by consultant JLB + Partners, LERMA/, a cross-cultural agency which serves clients as lead AOR or multicultural AOR, stood out for its cultural depth, strategic precision, and proven approach to redefining how pork connects with Hispanic families and traditions.

"To drive demand and deliver results for our 60,000 pork producers, we set out to find a partner with deep cultural insight, sharp strategic thinking, bold creative vision and the courage to break convention," said José de Jesús, AVP, Consumer Marketing at the National Pork Board. "This partnership lays the foundation for long-term growth in one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the U.S."

LERMA/ will craft and execute a campaign that speaks directly to the heart of Hispanic culture – celebrating heritage, family, shared experiences, and the role pork plays in their lives. The agency will lead creative, strategy, social and paid media to engage Hispanic Millennial and Gen Z consumers and strengthen pork's relevance among them. The campaign is set to launch in Q1 2026.

"We believe connecting with Hispanic audiences requires more than translation. It demands authentic cultural insight, bold creative, and accountable results," said Pedro Lerma, Founder & CEO, LERMA/. "We are honored to help the National Pork Board modernize its reach and impact."

About the National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.35 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org .

Media Contact: Toni Lee, 203-246-7524, [email protected]

SOURCE LERMA/