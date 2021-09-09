Les Roches Brings Together the World's Leading Experts in Space and Underwater Tourism to Analyze the Challenges this Emerging Sector will Face in the Next Decade

This edition will feature renowned international and national professionals from the aerospace industry together with officials from NASA, ESA, and JAXA. During the three-day conference speakers and panels will discuss, among other current issues, private travel to space and the private capital ventures working to make the dream reality alongside more scientific research into areas like agriculture on other planets. Upon returning to Earth, participants at SUTUS will dive into the world of subaquatic tourism, where marine archaeologists, diving experts and intrepid explorers will show them this unexplored world.

In addition, the Les Roches' campus will also host a demo area where innovative projects related to tourism from different national and international companies will be exhibited, such as the emergency shelter designed by ESA, a zeppelin floating over the campus, an educational project by The City of the Stars which consists of a 4x6 meter portable planetarium that forms part of a virtual reality walk through the solar system.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Managing Director of Les Roches Marbella, said "SUTUS was born to become a benchmark for luxury tourism. For this new edition of SUTUS, there's no better place than Les Roches, a hotel management training school and benchmark of quality education both inside and outside our borders, to collaborate with this exciting project".

In this second edition, and through the platform by Medina Media Events that has been used in the 4K-HDR Summit, the 5GForum and Extenda Global, virtual assistants and registered companies will be able to follow all the sessions via live streaming and have B2B meetings between them and the speakers.

In-person participation, due to anti-Covid measures, will be restricted to speakers, institutions, sponsors, VIP attendees and the media.

Through the website www.sutusummit.com you can register and access the official program. SUTUS is an opportunity to listen to keynote speakers talk about the most ambitious challenges of the emerging space and underwater tourism sectors and to share knowledge and business opportunities.

