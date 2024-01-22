Leslie Girard Steps Down as Branch Manager of Evergreen Home Loans, David Kilkenny Appointed as New Leader

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., announces a transition in its branch leadership team. Leslie Girard, an esteemed Branch Manager with a remarkable tenure, is stepping down from her role to continue as a Loan Officer. This change paves the way for David Kilkenny to be promoted to Branch Manager.

Leslie Girard's tenure as Branch Manager has been marked by exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to her team and clients. Her decision to step down as Branch Manager and return to her roots as a Loan Officer reflects her enduring dedication to her clients. Leslie's influence has been pivotal in shaping the branch's success, and her continued presence as a Loan Officer will ensure high service standards and client satisfaction.

Commenting on the transition, Leslie Girard said, "Serving as Branch Manager for Evergreen Home Loans has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I am excited to return my focus to being a loan officer, where I can continue making a difference in our clients' lives. David Kilkenny is a visionary leader, and I am confident that under his management, our branch will reach new heights of success."

David Kilkenny, stepping into the role of Branch Manager, brings a wealth of experience in mortgage lending and a proven track record of effective leadership. His expertise and innovative approach are expected to drive the branch forward, building on the solid foundation established under Leslie's stewardship.

David Kilkenny expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am truly honored to be appointed as the Branch Manager of Evergreen Home Loans. Leslie has set a high bar for leadership and client service, and I am committed to upholding these values. My focus will be on continuing to foster the growth of our branch, ensuring we remain at the forefront of delivering exceptional mortgage solutions to our clients."

The entire team at Evergreen Home Loans extends its heartfelt appreciation to Leslie Girard for her exceptional leadership and looks forward to her continued contributions as a Loan Officer. The company is also excited to support David Kilkenny in his new role, confident in his ability to lead the team towards a future filled with growth and continued excellence.

Clients and partners are assured of a seamless transition and can expect the same level of professionalism, dedication, and personalized service that has been the hallmark of Evergreen Home Loans.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Selah Terwilliger

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

530-328-6539

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans